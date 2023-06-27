New York Father Fatally Shot His 3-Month-Old With Crossbow: Cops

According to the sheriff’s office, Patrick D. Proefriedt, 26, fired a bolt at his wife, who was holding their daughter, Eleanor M. Carey, after the couple got into a dispute.

Officials said the baby was hit by the bolt, which traveled through her upper torso and out her armpit into her mother’s chest.

“Proefriedt allegedly removed the bolt and attempted to stop the woman from calling 911, then fled the scene in a red 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck before responding deputies arrived,” the sheriff's office said in the statement obtained by NBC News.