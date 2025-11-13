Author Robin Keuneke Explores Spanish Longevity And Diet With The Iberian Table

When María Branyas Morera died last year, she was 117 years and 168 days old.The US-born Spanish supercentenarian had just become the world’s oldest person, a title granted to a select few lucky enough to live decades beyond that of most humans on the planet.What was so remarkable in Branyas’ case was that, thanks to modern technology, researchers were able to study her genome and gain scientific insight into exactly why she lived so long.

The results of the genetic study of María Branyas Morera contained a few interesting highlights: not only did she live so long because of her remarkable genetics and her healthy lifestyle choices, but she also followed a Mediterranean diet that has long been associated with longevity.In Branyas’ case, her diet included classic Mediterranean fare such as olive oil, as well as several daily servings of yogurt, which researchers theorized contributed to a healthy gut microbiome.