Author Robin Keuneke Explores Spanish Longevity And Diet With The Iberian Table
Nov. 13 2025, Published 1:22 a.m. ET
When María Branyas Morera died last year, she was 117 years and 168 days old.The US-born Spanish supercentenarian had just become the world’s oldest person, a title granted to a select few lucky enough to live decades beyond that of most humans on the planet.What was so remarkable in Branyas’ case was that, thanks to modern technology, researchers were able to study her genome and gain scientific insight into exactly why she lived so long.
The results of the genetic study of María Branyas Morera contained a few interesting highlights: not only did she live so long because of her remarkable genetics and her healthy lifestyle choices, but she also followed a Mediterranean diet that has long been associated with longevity.In Branyas’ case, her diet included classic Mediterranean fare such as olive oil, as well as several daily servings of yogurt, which researchers theorized contributed to a healthy gut microbiome.
A cookbook by Robin Keuneke, titled The Iberian Table: Healthy Cooking Secrets from the Land of Longevity - Introduction to the Spanish Mediterranean Diet (2024, Kirkus Starred Review), rides the momentum of international focus on Spain’s reputation for longevity.As Branyas herself has shown, one of the factors in a long life may just be the embrace of heart-healthy foods commonly enjoyed in Spanish and Mediterranean cultures.It may not be possible for everyone to live past 100, but Keuneke’s latest book demonstrates that following a Spanish Mediterranean diet can be incorporated into any lifestyle. Her book combines recipes, nutrition tips, and stories of Spanish resilience. In it, Keuneke examines the possible connection between the Spanish Mediterranean diet and Spain’s distinctive culture of longevity.
The Mediterranean diet isn’t one specific list of foods.Italy, Greece, and France each have their own versions of the Mediterranean diet, incorporating unique ingredients local to each culture.What they have in common, however, is a focus on heart-healthy ingredients such as olive oil, legumes, lean proteins, and fresh vegetables.In The Iberian Table’s exploration of the Spanish Mediterranean diet, Keuneke features recipes incorporating several local Spanish foods, such as pimentón, Manzanilla olives, and Catalan tomatoes.
One thing The Iberian Table does that many cookbooks don’t is pair its recipes with Keuneke’s extensive expertise in natural health.The author draws on her knowledge of natural foods, which she has honed over the years. Keuneke’s latest book is a natural extension of her previous work, which includes "The Total Breast Health" (Kensington Books, 1998) and "The Detox Revolution" (McGraw-Hill, 2003), which she co-authored with Thomas J. Slaga.
The Iberian Table stands out for its focus on accessible ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes that can be made in any kitchen.“María Branyas embodied the principles I write about in The Iberian Table,” said Keuneke.“Her life proves that nourishing food, community, and joy are as essential as genetics when it comes to resilience and vitality.”
