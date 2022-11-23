Attorney Jazmen Jafar Shares Positive Impact of OnlyFans on Women’s Body Image

For many years, the online adult industry has set the bar for what is considered desirable and sexy. Porn has long shaped the narrative surrounding sex appeal and made many women feel like they had to emulate a certain look in order to be successful in the industry. However, with the proliferation of platforms like OnlyFans and the diverse range of models who have found success in online sex work, we are reminded that beauty comes in many different shapes and sizes.

This was one of the things attorney Jazmen Jafar appreciated when she first joined the industry. Jazmen started an Onlyfans account to make some extra money while she studied for the bar exam and has gained so much success through the platform that it is now her main source of income.

“I believe OnlyFans has changed the narrative on what is considered sexy,” says Jazmen. “The porn industry idealized a certain look that was unrealistic for many. Onlyfans gained so much traction by just showcasing regular, everyday women embracing their sexuality. Women no longer need to look like a stereotypical porn star in order to be successful at this.”

Jazmen says she was initially surprised when she saw that some of the most successful women on the platform weren’t necessarily the ones that were the most conventionally attractive.

“It made me realize that there was a market for everyone,” says Jazmen. “When I decided to start posting my content on Reddit, I was shocked to see how many different subreddits there were for all different kinds of women. There are communities built around being tall, short, petite, curvy, skinny, big boobs, small boobs, etc.”

However, the democratized nature of OnlyFans presents a substantial challenge for creators like Jazmen Jafar. Due to the heavy competition, Jazmen has had to think of ways to boost her engagements and make her content stand out.

“There are so many beautiful women from all over the world who do this kind of work now,” says Jazmen. “While the internet and social media has provided us with the opportunity to reach millions of people at our fingertips, it has also allowed millions of other women the same opportunity. In order to be successful at this, you have to be comfortable with hustling and looking for ways to stand out in an industry that is now very saturated.”

Challenging as it is, however, Jazmen Jafar says she wouldn’t trade this life for anything. She finds this lifestyle far more fulfilling than the work she did as an attorney. Instead of helping wealthy people find tax loopholes like she used to, she plans on using her legal expertise to help sex workers in the future.

“If I stayed in the law firm, things wouldn’t have been easy, either - I would have to spend several decades climbing the corporate ladder,” says Jazmen. “At least, by doing OnlyFans, I’m working towards a lifestyle conducive to my happiness. It’s something I feel good doing, and I’m glad to be part of the online adult content revolution and everything it has done to empower everyday women.”