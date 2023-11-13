Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos

Atlantis Paradise Island's 25th Anniversary Weekend Shines with Star-Studded Bal de Royale Extravaganza!

atlantis bahamas th celebrations weekend pp
Source: getty
By:

Nov. 12 2023, Published 7:24 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

The champagne was definitely flowing at Atlantis Paradise Island, Bahamas, last night as the famed resort continued its spectacular 25th-anniversary celebrations with the Bal de Royale. The festivities kicked off with a dazzling blue carpet attended by celebrities including Helena Christensen, Katie Couric, Adrien Brody, Georgina Chapman, Marcia Gay Harden, Jennifer Esposito & Skylar Astin. The nights events unfolded with exclusive celebrity and VIP dinners held at Nobu, and the recently unveiled culinary gem Silan by James Beard Award-winning Chef Alon Shaya.

Article continues below advertisement

Following a sumptuous dinner, the glitzy Bar Sol at Atlantis Casino played host to the crowd with famed jazz singer and pianist Peter Cincotti taking center stage with a mesmerizing set that even featured an impromptu ukulele performance by Tony Danza, graciously handed to him by Katie Couric. The night reached its crescendo with a show stopping performance by five-time GRAMMY Award-winner CeeLo Green, who belted out hits like "Crazy," "Forget You," and "All Night Long." The festivities continued until late into the night as the crowd hit the dance floor and partied up a storm, with the celebrity guests converging at Atlantis’ opulent Bridge Suite for an exclusive afterparty.

The weekend's 25th anniversary celebrations also included the grand opening of Michelin-starred Chef Michael White’s latest culinary masterpiece, Paranza, at The Cove on Friday November 10th where notable guests like Katie Couric and 'Pitch Perfect' star Skylar Astin immortalized their visit by capturing moments at the resort’s iconic Poseidon’s Throne. Star-studded beach and pool days at The Cove’s exclusive cabanas added to the allure of the weekend.

Scroll down the gallery below for an exclusive look at the star studded 25th Anniversary celebrations of The Atlantis Paradise Island, Bahamas

l r katie couric and john molner attend atlantis paradise island bahamas th anniversary bal de royale at atlantis paradise island on november in nassau bahamas
Source: getty

Katie Couric and John Molner posed for photos at the resort’s iconic Poseidon’s Throne at Atlantis Paradise Island on Saturday 11th November 2023.

Article continues below advertisement
marcia gay harden attends atlantis paradise island bahamas th anniversary bal de royale at atlantis paradise island on november in nassau bahamas
Source: getty

Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden dazzled on the blue carpet for the celebratory weekend.

l r bethany c meyers and nico tortorella attend atlantis paradise island bahamas th anniversary bal de royale at atlantis paradise island on november in nassau bahamas
Source: getty

'Younger' Star Nico Tortorella and partner Bethany.C.Myers pose together on the blue carpet for the Atlantis 25th celebrations on Saturday 11th November 2023.

Article continues below advertisement
bebe winans attends atlantis paradise island bahamas th anniversary bal de royale at atlantis paradise island on november in nassau bahamas
Source: getty

Bebe Winans hit the blue carpet on Saturday night for the Atlantis 25th Anniversary. The next day he performed a gospel brunch to VIP guests at Cafe Martinique at Atlantis Paradise Island.

MORE ON:
PHOTOS
l r tony danza and peter cincotti perform during atlantis paradise island bahamas th anniversary bal de royale at atlantis paradise island on november in nassau bahamas
Source: getty

Tony Danza makes an impromptu ukulele performance at Bar Sol for the 25th anniversary celebrations at Atlantis casino, seen with Katie Couric & Marcia Gay Harden.

Article continues below advertisement
l r tony danza and peter cincotti perform during atlantis paradise island bahamas th anniversary bal de royale at atlantis paradise island on november in nassau bahamas
Source: getty

Tony Danza and Peter Cincotti perform a duet together for the crowd for the Atlantis Paradise Island 25th Anniversary celebrations.

l r georgina chapman and helena christensen attend atlantis paradise island bahamas th anniversary bal de royale at atlantis paradise island on november in nassau bahamas
Source: getty

Georgina Chapman & Helena Christensen celebrating at Bar Sol in Atlantis Casino for the weekend 25th anniversary celebrations.

Article continues below advertisement
l r amber ruffin and skylar astin attend atlantis paradise island bahamas th anniversary bal de royale at atlantis paradise island on november in nassau bahamas
Source: getty

Amber Ruffin and Skylar Astin danced the night away to the Ceelo Green's live performance at Bar Sol, Atlantis Paradise Island.

ceelo green peforms
Source: getty

Ceelo Green performed some of his biggest hits as the crowd hit the dance floor for a big night of celebrations for Atlantis Paradise Island.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.