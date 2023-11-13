Atlantis Paradise Island's 25th Anniversary Weekend Shines with Star-Studded Bal de Royale Extravaganza!

Following a sumptuous dinner, the glitzy Bar Sol at Atlantis Casino played host to the crowd with famed jazz singer and pianist Peter Cincotti taking center stage with a mesmerizing set that even featured an impromptu ukulele performance by Tony Danza, graciously handed to him by Katie Couric. The night reached its crescendo with a show stopping performance by five-time GRAMMY Award-winner CeeLo Green, who belted out hits like "Crazy," "Forget You," and "All Night Long." The festivities continued until late into the night as the crowd hit the dance floor and partied up a storm, with the celebrity guests converging at Atlantis’ opulent Bridge Suite for an exclusive afterparty.

The weekend's 25th anniversary celebrations also included the grand opening of Michelin-starred Chef Michael White’s latest culinary masterpiece, Paranza, at The Cove on Friday November 10th where notable guests like Katie Couric and 'Pitch Perfect' star Skylar Astin immortalized their visit by capturing moments at the resort’s iconic Poseidon’s Throne. Star-studded beach and pool days at The Cove’s exclusive cabanas added to the allure of the weekend.

