Atlantis Paradise Island's 25th Anniversary Weekend Shines with Star-Studded Bal de Royale Extravaganza!
The champagne was definitely flowing at Atlantis Paradise Island, Bahamas, last night as the famed resort continued its spectacular 25th-anniversary celebrations with the Bal de Royale. The festivities kicked off with a dazzling blue carpet attended by celebrities including Helena Christensen, Katie Couric, Adrien Brody, Georgina Chapman, Marcia Gay Harden, Jennifer Esposito & Skylar Astin. The nights events unfolded with exclusive celebrity and VIP dinners held at Nobu, and the recently unveiled culinary gem Silan by James Beard Award-winning Chef Alon Shaya.
Following a sumptuous dinner, the glitzy Bar Sol at Atlantis Casino played host to the crowd with famed jazz singer and pianist Peter Cincotti taking center stage with a mesmerizing set that even featured an impromptu ukulele performance by Tony Danza, graciously handed to him by Katie Couric. The night reached its crescendo with a show stopping performance by five-time GRAMMY Award-winner CeeLo Green, who belted out hits like "Crazy," "Forget You," and "All Night Long." The festivities continued until late into the night as the crowd hit the dance floor and partied up a storm, with the celebrity guests converging at Atlantis’ opulent Bridge Suite for an exclusive afterparty.
The weekend's 25th anniversary celebrations also included the grand opening of Michelin-starred Chef Michael White’s latest culinary masterpiece, Paranza, at The Cove on Friday November 10th where notable guests like Katie Couric and 'Pitch Perfect' star Skylar Astin immortalized their visit by capturing moments at the resort’s iconic Poseidon’s Throne. Star-studded beach and pool days at The Cove’s exclusive cabanas added to the allure of the weekend.
Scroll down the gallery below for an exclusive look at the star studded 25th Anniversary celebrations of The Atlantis Paradise Island, Bahamas
Katie Couric and John Molner posed for photos at the resort’s iconic Poseidon’s Throne at Atlantis Paradise Island on Saturday 11th November 2023.
Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden dazzled on the blue carpet for the celebratory weekend.
'Younger' Star Nico Tortorella and partner Bethany.C.Myers pose together on the blue carpet for the Atlantis 25th celebrations on Saturday 11th November 2023.
Bebe Winans hit the blue carpet on Saturday night for the Atlantis 25th Anniversary. The next day he performed a gospel brunch to VIP guests at Cafe Martinique at Atlantis Paradise Island.
Tony Danza makes an impromptu ukulele performance at Bar Sol for the 25th anniversary celebrations at Atlantis casino, seen with Katie Couric & Marcia Gay Harden.
Tony Danza and Peter Cincotti perform a duet together for the crowd for the Atlantis Paradise Island 25th Anniversary celebrations.
Georgina Chapman & Helena Christensen celebrating at Bar Sol in Atlantis Casino for the weekend 25th anniversary celebrations.
Amber Ruffin and Skylar Astin danced the night away to the Ceelo Green's live performance at Bar Sol, Atlantis Paradise Island.
Ceelo Green performed some of his biggest hits as the crowd hit the dance floor for a big night of celebrations for Atlantis Paradise Island.