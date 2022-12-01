Road Rage Incident Ends With Gunshots And An 8-Year-Old Girl Dead, Suspect Indicted For Murder
An 8-year-old girl was gunned down during a road rage incident and now the suspect killer has been indicted on charges, Radar has learned.
This week, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office in Arizona announced that a grand jury indicted Sidney Garfield Garrand on seven felony counts, including one count of second-degree murder.
He is accused of killing Cassidy Moreno as Garrand and the driver of another vehicle argued, according to prosecutors.
“Senseless violence is unacceptable in this community. An innocent child was killed and no matter what is happening on the road, violence is never the answer,” said County Attorney Rachel Mitchell.
The October incident started when the girl’s father approached a stop sign after picking up the child from school, according to AZFamily.
Garrand became upset over the order of cars and followed the victim’s car. At one point, the suspect waved at the car, but the family ignored it, according to the report.
At a stop light, Garrand got out of the car and punched the dad through an open window, AZFamily noted.
That led the dad to get out and start swinging a knife, the TV station. Witnesses said that Garrand was grabbing the father’s neck, though the victim was able to wound Garrand.
The dad got back in the car and started to leave as Garrand grabbed a gun.
There were then several gunshots and the dad looked in the backseat to see the 8-year-old bleeding, according to AZFamily.
“I think for us it’s just a matter of letting people know that she wasn’t just the 8-year-old victim,” Thali Vargas, 8-year-old Cassidy Moreno’s aunt told the outlet. “That she was somebody’s daughter, sister, niece. I think for me what’s really hard is it didn’t have to escalate to that point on either end.”