Arizona Dad Killed His Wife And Three Kids, Then Was Found Dead Inside A Burned Home With Them
A family of five was found burned to death inside an Arizona home this week, and police are investigating the incident as a homicide, Radar has learned.
A little after 8 a.m. on Nov. 16, Phoenix fire hazmat personnel and police went to a home near 7th Avenue and Northern for what was described as a "hazardous situation" and a possible unresponsive person, according to authorities.
There, Phoenix firefighters found signs of gas, which presented an obstacle for personnel attempting to get inside the home. Southwest Gas crews did, however, determined there was no natural gas outside the home.
When fire personnel got inside, they found two adults and three children dead with signs of trauma, Phoenix Police Sgt. Melissa Soliz said. Police are still trying to figure out what happened, but they do not believe a suspect is on the loose.
Those who died in the fire were identified as Jasen Hudgens, 44, and Marla Hudgens, 40, and their three children, Christopher Hudgens, 3, and 6-month-olds Gwen and Faye Hudgens.
Jasen Hudgens, who died from what police believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound, has been identified as a suspect in the incident. According to police, there were open propane tanks in the home and a gas line that was not hooked up to a kitchen appliance.
SRP, an Arizona electric power and water utility company where Jasen Hudgens worked, released a statement about the incident. "Our thoughts are with the family, friends and everyone affected by this heartbreaking situation," read a portion of the statement.
Lewis Roca Law Firm, where Marla Hudgens worked, also released a statement. "We are overwhelmed with grief at the loss of our friend, colleague and partner, Marla Hudgens, and her family. We are in complete shock and are only just beginning to process this awful tragedy."
Calling the incident a "tragedy," Soliz told Fox 10 Phoenix that authorities will continue to investigate in order to find what exactly happened. "Detectives are going to take their time and ensure that this investigation is thoroughly investigated and looked at," Soliz said. "We need to look at every possible angle, all the evidence, and that's going to take some time."