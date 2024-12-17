Inside The Annual Hilton Family Holiday Party: A Night of Glamour, Music, and Hilton Holiday Cheer!

The Hilton Family got into the Christmas spirit! This past Saturday, December 14th, Kathy Hilton and Rick Hilton hosted their much-anticipated Annual Holiday Party at their stunning Bel Air estate. They were joined by their children Nicky Hilton, Conrad Hilton, and Paris Hilton with husband Carter Reum. The evening was a celebration of the season filled with elegance, music, and the kind of thoughtful details that make Hilton family gatherings truly unforgettable.

Source: David Ostajewski Paris Hilton, Kyle Richards,Kathy Hilton & Nicky Hilton at their annual Holiday Party on December 14th 2024

The guest list sparkled as brightly as the decor, with attendees including Heidi Klum, Demi Lovato, Bozoma Saint John, Jennifer Tilly, Joan Collins, and Kyle Richards. Many, including Kathy, Paris, and Nicky, shone in sparkly dresses from the Nicky Hilton x Rebecca Vallance holiday collection, perfectly capturing the night’s glamorous yet festive vibe.

Source: David Ostajewski Paris Hilton, Joan Collins and Nicky Hilton at the Hilton annual Holiday Party.

The Hiltons’ home was transformed into a holiday wonderland, complete with stunning floral arrangements by Urban Stems and a ceiling of sparkling balloon ornaments by the OC Balloon Bar, which added a cozy, magical touch to the bar area. Guests enjoyed signature cocktails like the refreshing Gray Whale Gin, made with fresh lime juice, elderflower liqueur, and simple syrup. Of course, a playful Moët champagne vending machine kept the bubbly flowing, while a lavish caviar spread from The Caviar Co. added a luxurious touch.

Source: Shuttershock

For a festive twist, guests would cozy up in the LoveSac fireside lounge with decadent hot chocolate and Belvedere infused hot toddy's, or try their luck at an Anna Zuckerman jewelry claw machine, stocked with sparkling pieces from her collaboration with Kathy. Ever the thoughtful host, Kathy ensured guests left with unique keepsakes, including engraved bottles of Saratoga water and fresh pomegranates courtesy of POM Wonderful.

Source: David Ostajewski Nicky Hilton and Kyle Richards at the Hilton Annual Holiday Party.

The party truly came to life with a mix of music and spontaneous fun. Patriarch Rick Hilton delighted the crowd with a spirited karaoke performance of a Rolling Stones classic, while Kathy, never one to shy away from the spotlight, stole the show with an impromptu air guitar performance. The night reached a high-energy moment when Paris got the crowd dancing with her hit song “Stars Are Blind,” bringing nostalgic vibes and pure joy to the dance floor.

Source: David Ostajewski Paris Hilton with her daughter London and sister Nicky Hilton.