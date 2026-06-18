EXCLUSIVE: Anna Wintour Plots to Create Blake Lively’s Hollywood Comeback — How Vogue Ice-Queen is 'Campaigning to Bring Actress Back From the Brink'

Vogue magazine bigwig Anna Wintour has kicked off a quiet campaign to help Blake Lively bounce back from the damaging fallout of her ugly feud with It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni , sources told RadarOnline.com .

Anna Wintour is reportedly helping Blake Lively rebuild her public image through fashion-focused appearances and projects.

A federal judge dismissed the Gossip Girl 's sexual harassment claims against Baldoni, and the pair settled her civil lawsuit in May without going to trial.

An insider claimed Wintour sees fashion as a tool for shifting attention from Blake Lively's controversy to a potential comeback.

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"Anna understands that fashion is power," the insider said. "Once she welcomes you back into that elite world, people stop talking about the scandal and start talking about the comeback."

Another insider dished: "Nothing excites Anna more than proving she can still make – or remake – a star."