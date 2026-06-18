EXCLUSIVE: Anna Wintour Plots to Create Blake Lively’s Hollywood Comeback — How Vogue Ice-Queen is 'Campaigning to Bring Actress Back From the Brink'
June 18 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Vogue magazine bigwig Anna Wintour has kicked off a quiet campaign to help Blake Lively bounce back from the damaging fallout of her ugly feud with It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni, sources told RadarOnline.com.
Insiders Say Blake Is Eyeing Fashion Glory After Legal Win
An insider confided:"The focus is couture, flawless photo ops, surprise appearances, and eventually a major Vogue cover."
A federal judge dismissed the Gossip Girl's sexual harassment claims against Baldoni, and the pair settled her civil lawsuit in May without going to trial.
Anna Wintour Plots Blake's Fashion Comeback After Scandal Fallout
"Anna understands that fashion is power," the insider said. "Once she welcomes you back into that elite world, people stop talking about the scandal and start talking about the comeback."
Another insider dished: "Nothing excites Anna more than proving she can still make – or remake – a star."