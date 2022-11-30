American Father Searches For Answers One Month After Son Dies in South Korean Stampede

Nearly one month after the stampede at a Halloween festival in South Korea left nearly 150 dead, an infuriated Georgia father still doesn’t know how his son was crushed to death or who will be held accountable for the mayhem, a RadarOnline.com investigation has uncovered.

In an exclusive interview, Steve Blesi, 62, said he barely got any answers from American officials as his family tries – unsuccessfully — to recover from the brutal tragedy during the holidays.

“I mean nothing is going to bring my son back and that’s a pain we live with each and every day,” he said about his 20-year-old son Steven, an international business major at Georgia’s Kennesaw State University.