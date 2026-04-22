EXCLUSIVE: Foxy Knoxy's Funny Business — Inside Story of How Acquitted Murderer is Now Killing It… On Stage

More than 16 years after Amanda Knox was wrongfully convicted of killing roommate Meredith Kercher in Italy, the former jailbird is taking a stab at stand-up – and getting panned as "not really" funny, sources told RadarOnline.com.

According to reports, the married mom of two – who was dubbed Foxy Knoxy by European press during her sensational trial – daringly dipped into her horrible past during her recent gig at the Ice House in Pasadena, Calif.