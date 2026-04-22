EXCLUSIVE: Foxy Knoxy's Funny Business — Inside Story of How Acquitted Murderer is Now Killing It… On Stage
April 22 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
More than 16 years after Amanda Knox was wrongfully convicted of killing roommate Meredith Kercher in Italy, the former jailbird is taking a stab at stand-up – and getting panned as "not really" funny, sources told RadarOnline.com.
According to reports, the married mom of two – who was dubbed Foxy Knoxy by European press during her sensational trial – daringly dipped into her horrible past during her recent gig at the Ice House in Pasadena, Calif.
Amanda Knox Embraces Comedy After Ordeal
Earlier this year, RadarOnline.com reported all the details about 38-year-old Knox's surprising new career, and she recently gabbed, "I think that finding the ability to laugh at the bad things that have happened to you and find the absurdity in the human condition [is very important] and I really love how comedy allows me to feel connected to other people."
In November 2007, Seattle native Knox was 20 and studying in Perugia, Italy, when British student Kercher, 21, was sexually assaulted and had her throat slit in the home the pair shared with two local women, who weren't home at the time of the attack.
Knox Case Twists End in Exoneration
Knox and her then-boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, returned to the residence and discovered Kercher's brutalized body in the victim's bedroom.
Despite an October 2008 guilty verdict against known burglar Rudy Guede – whose bloody fingerprints were found at the scene – Knox and Sollecito were also convicted of murder 13 months later in a sensational trial and sentenced to 26 and 25 years in prison.
Two years later, Sollecito and Knox had their convictions overturned, then reinstated, before the pair were exonerated by Italy's Supreme Court in 2015.