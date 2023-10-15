Blockchain, E-Commerce, and Beyond: The Revolutionary Steps of Alexandre Bonvin’s Audacia Group

In theory, shopping online is supposed to be a secure, swift, and smooth experience. Every customer wants the convenience of shopping for their favorite products, but that’s rarely the case. While the industry has progressed greatly over the past decade or so, few platforms have kept up with the times. Audacia’s edge was merging the future with the present—the trust of blockchain and the dynamism of e-commerce.

“Major world events such as the pandemic have promoted ways of consuming things such as e-commerce, and we have had to adapt to customers, their needs and expectations,” Bonvin explains. “E-commerce is an industry that evolves very quickly, and you have to constantly adapt to the needs of the market. Trying to adapt your product or service, operational processes (production, storage, payment, delivery), and the whole customer experience is a real challenge.”