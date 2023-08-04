Revealed: Author Alex Kazemi's Debut Novel ‘May Be The Most Dangerous Book Of The Year’
Literature has a new bad boy!
29-year-old Alex Kazemi — who has already been connected to Hollywood A-listers such as Madonna, American Psycho author Bret Easton Ellis, Taylor Swift, and international musicians like The 1975’s Matty Healy and Garbage's Shirley Manson — is preparing to tell-all, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In 2013 the Vancouver, Canada-native Kazemi received a development deal from MTV/Viacom for his viral Tumblr manuscript at the time 'Yours Truly, Brad Sela" which has now been rebranded as his debut novel title, New Millennium Boyz.
Now dropping this fall, the controversial novel is said to be full of disturbing content that might upset sensitive readers, sources said.
RadarOnline.com has received an early leak of one disturbing scene from the book during which the main character Brad, a suburban rich kid, creates a snuff film with a Marilyn Manson-obsessed fan boy, all shot in their friend's basement.
The source said: "This doesn't even scratch the surface of how shocking the novel gets. This could be the most dangerous novel of the year."
Another source said: “Some of Hollywood’s biggest agents are already in discussion around film rights… a major bidding war is likely to ensue over the next year.”
“The book has some things that would make Sam Levinson quiver,” a publishing insider added. “You’re haunted for weeks after reading it. You understand why a content warning is in the beginning.”
New Millennium Boyz is scheduled to be released on September 12.