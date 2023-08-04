Revealed: Author Alex Kazemi's Debut Novel ‘May Be The Most Dangerous Book Of The Year’

29-year-old Alex Kazemi — who has already been connected to Hollywood A-listers such as Madonna, American Psycho author Bret Easton Ellis, Taylor Swift, and international musicians like The 1975’s Matty Healy and Garbage's Shirley Manson — is preparing to tell-all, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In 2013 the Vancouver, Canada-native Kazemi received a development deal from MTV/Viacom for his viral Tumblr manuscript at the time 'Yours Truly, Brad Sela" which has now been rebranded as his debut novel title, New Millennium Boyz.

Now dropping this fall, the controversial novel is said to be full of disturbing content that might upset sensitive readers, sources said.