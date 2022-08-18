'I See The Real Sincerity': Conspiracy Theorist Jones Dumps Trump, Backs DeSantis

"I thought that we had to keep [Trump] in office because of the nightmare scenario if Hillary or Biden got in," Jones said, according to the Daily Mail. "With that said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good. And I don't just watch a man's actions, as Christ said. Judge a tree by its fruits. I can also look in his eyes on HD video and I see the real sincerity."