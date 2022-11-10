Man Severely Beat Daughter After She Alerted Her Mother To His Cheating, Police Say
A 14-year-old in Alabama ran to a neighbor's house for help while covered in "obvious injuries," Radar has learned.
Officers with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office found Christopher Andrighetti hiding in a bedroom closet when responding for the report of abuse. The 39-year-old, who was covered in blood from "self-inflicted lacerations" to his arms and waist, was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic violence, assault and child abuse.
Police arrived at 100 Town and Country Trailer Park, which is just outside the city limits of Russellville, for the report of a man beating his daughter. There, deputies found broken beer bottles outside, other things that have been cut up, a broken Nintendo Switch and several drops of blood outside the trailer's door.
When police forced their way in, they found the home in "disarray," reporting that the TV had been broken, laptops were torn apart, kitchen items were lying around everywhere and furniture from the kids' bedroom were scattered. Officers then found Andrighetti and took him into custody before searching for two children and finding one hiding inside a closet.
Police say the 14-year-old told them that she alerted her mother about a social media account in which andrighetti was possibly having an affair. When he found out, he started beating her, police say.
The teen told police that Andrighetti punched her, hit her with a shower curtain rod and piece of wood, pushed her to the floor, slapped her and threw several things, including glass bottles, at her, according to WHNT.
The girl was taken to the hospital, and Andrighetti was taken to jail, where he was awaiting a bond hearing.