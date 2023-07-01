AI-Powered Personalization: Customizing Gameplay for Individual Preferences

Artificial Intelligence has taken off over the past two years, largely thanks to the availability of programs like OpenAI and its ground-breaking ChatGPT platform. For the most part, people link AI with business, financial technology, and more nuanced topics like programming. However, AI is having a huge effect on the gaming industry and, specifically, personalization within games.

Even within the casino industry, companies are learning that personalization matters a lot to players. For example, Wildz online casino Canada was one of the first to incorporate machine learning to enhance its player experience. It uses machine-learning AI in order to provide personalized suggestions for loyalty members, including incentives and new game suggestions.

This has helped tailor the gaming experience for each player, minimizing the time they need to shop around for which game to play. Think of like Spotify’s ‘Recommended’ playlist—a feature that has made the streaming platform a hit.

But when it comes to AI-powered customization within games, this is just the tip of the iceberg. Let’s dive into three arenas in which algorithms are helping to steer personalization in games.