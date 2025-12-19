The comic, 59, has quipped alien sightings have conveniently vanished in the age of smartphones.

Adam Sandler has plenty of geeky fans – but RadarOnline.com can reveal he has just alienated a massive swath of them by joking about UFO nuts.

He's said during his stand-up and in interviews: "Have you noticed, that back in the day you'd have UFO sightings and someone would get a photo? But now everyone's got a camera, there are no more UFO sightings. Perhaps aliens are, like, 'Don't go down there, man – they've all got cameras.'"

Fans who have shared the gag have not seen the funny side.

One riled-up troll called for him to be "killed" over his comments on one alien-themed forum.

Another said online: "I used to like Adam Sandler, but after this joke, f--- him, man. Aliens are out there – he should know better."