Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler's Alien Rage — Comic Leaves UFO Nuts Raging By Mocking Them for One Very Specific Reason

Adam Sandler has mocked UFO believers for one reason, which has triggered furious backlash.

Dec. 19 2025, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

Adam Sandler has plenty of geeky fans – but RadarOnline.com can reveal he has just alienated a massive swath of them by joking about UFO nuts.

The comic, 59, has quipped alien sightings have conveniently vanished in the age of smartphones.

The Smartphone Paradox

Adam Sandler joked that UFO sightings disappeared once everyone carried smartphones.

He's said during his stand-up and in interviews: "Have you noticed, that back in the day you'd have UFO sightings and someone would get a photo? But now everyone's got a camera, there are no more UFO sightings. Perhaps aliens are, like, 'Don't go down there, man – they've all got cameras.'"

Fans who have shared the gag have not seen the funny side.

One riled-up troll called for him to be "killed" over his comments on one alien-themed forum.

Another said online: "I used to like Adam Sandler, but after this joke, f--- him, man. Aliens are out there – he should know better."

From 'Spaceman' to Skeptic

Photo of Adam Sandler
Source: MEGA

Fans shared the joke online and sparked backlash from UFO enthusiasts.

Furious UFO freaks have pointed out the joke comes after Sandler appeared in a bizarre sci-fi flick released in 2024.

In Spaceman, directed by Johan Renck, the actor plays Czech astronaut Jakub Procházka, an orphan sent alone on a perilous mission to investigate a mysterious cloud near Jupiter.

During his isolation, he encounters a giant, talking alien spider named Hanuš, voiced by Paul Dano, 40.

In a teaser released by Netflix, Hanuš tells Jakub in one scene: "Just like you, I fled my planet. Through galaxies, through black holes, through time. And then I found… you."

The two characters form an intense and emotional bond rooted in philosophical conversation in space.

Sandler previously starred in the sci-fi film 'Spaceman' as a lonely astronaut.

A Critical 'Black Hole'

Despite the sci-fi role, Sandler dismissed modern UFO sightings as unlikely.

The film also stars Carey Mulligan, 40, as Jakub's wife Lenka, whom he leaves behind, and features Isabella Rossellini and Kunal Nayyar.

Based on Jaroslav Kalfař's 2017 novel Spaceman of Bohemia, the R-rated drama was shot on a reported $40million budget.

Despite its all-star cast, it sits at a mediocre 50 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

A summary of the critics' consensus states: "Spaceman's poignant themes are partly brought to life by sensitive performances, but it fails to consistently engage with its most interesting ideas."

A New Chapter with 'Jay Kelly'

Photo of Adam Sandler and George Clooney
Source: MEGA

Sandler starred in Jay Kelly alongside George Clooney as his stressed manager

Sandler's move into science fiction builds on a career that has increasingly embraced dramatic roles.

His collaboration with Netflix has been especially prolific, earning him hundreds of millions of dollars.

His most recent movie for the streamer is Jay Kelly, released in late 2025, which sees him play Ron, the stressed manager of George Clooney's titular character – a self-obsessed A-list actor.

The film follows them traveling through Europe while reflecting on their mortality.

Clooney, who turned 64 in May, said he was taken aback by the final scene—which honors his character with a reel of real-life movie highlights, showing him transform from a fresh-faced budding actor to a grizzled movie icon.

