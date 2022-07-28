Your tip
South Carolina Man Accidentally Shoots Friend Dead After Spending Day Drinking, Playing Video Games: Police

A South Carolina man was arrested on a count of involuntary manslaughter after he fatally shot a friend with a gun he believed wasn’t loaded, according to an arrest affidavit, Radar has learned.

On July 26, Jeremy Herwig, 25, was hanging out at a Charleston house with the 23-year-old victim.

Herwig told detectives the pair had been playing video games together and drinking for much of the afternoon, WCIV reported.

According to police, around 10:30 p.m., Herwig said he grabbed the revolver he thought was unloaded and when he put it on his lap it fired, striking his pal.

“Officers located the victim, a 23-year-old man, in a bedroom of the residence with an apparent gunshot wound,” police said of the “negligently shot" friend.

Officers rendered emergency aid at the scene, but the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators who recovered the weapon said it was fully loaded with an empty shell casing in the chamber, according to WCIV.

Herwig was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

