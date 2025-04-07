Rodgers Targets Pittsburgh as Minnesota Turns Page to McCarthy
Aaron Rodgers is considering his options for the coming season, and his list of potential suitors has now been reduced by one. The Minnesota Vikings have seemingly opted against footing the $100 million bill to bring in the four-time NFL MVP, which is less surprising when you consider how things panned out in New York.
The 41-year-old suffered a season-ending injury in his first game at MetLife Stadium, and the follow-up campaign proved woeful, leading to the Jets firing head coach Robert Saleh and Rodgers leaving in the off-season.
As of now, it appears the sole team in the running to sign the former Super Bowl champion is the Pittsburgh Steelers. With the official release of NFL team Over/Unders just 24 hours ago, Yinzers across the state are itching to find the best sports betting app to lock in their futures before win total odds shift following the expected signing.
2024 was a season to forget for Rodgers, the worst losing record season he has suffered in his extensive career. This would have left many wondering if the veteran quarterback would just consider calling it quits, but apparently, that’s not the case.
By all accounts, the Steelers have been the most aggressive in their pursuit throughout free agency. Rodgers had a six-hour meeting with the franchise, which is in dire straits at quarterback following the departures of Justin Fields and Russell Wilson to the Jets and Giants.
Rodgers will be keen to get his career back on track and will be thinking long and hard about his next move. Drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2005, the California native spent 17 years at Lambeau Field, almost all of which were remarkably consistent.
He won the Super Bowl six seasons into his time there, and after a poor 2022, when the Packers failed to make the postseason, he left to join the New York Jets. It was a decision he probably now regrets and was always going to be a real challenge.
The long-suffering team has not been in the postseason for 15 years, and it turned out to be a move that failed to work for all parties. Rodgers is not the kind of player to quit and is even less likely to do so after the disaster of 2024.
With the NFL Draft less than a month away, fans across the Keystone State are anxious for their squad to make the move official and drape the black and gold upon Rodgers.