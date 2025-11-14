A Staggering 80% of Gamblers Prefer Mobile Phones Over Computers

The insane growth and popularity of smartphones hasn’t gone unnoticed in the online gambling world. As per studies published on DemandSage, 8 out of 10 gamblers prefer to use their mobile devices as their go-to gambling tools. Likewise, 1 out of 5 adults has made online bets at least once: that’s at least 700 million people that have bet online before.

This is not a coincidence in any way. According to Statista, from 2012 to 2025, smartphone usage has grown 295 times compared to what it was. Today, mobile phones are easy to come by and extremely easy to use, making them more accessible and powerful than computers, and ideal tools for any situation.