A Staggering 80% of Gamblers Prefer Mobile Phones Over Computers
Nov. 14 2025, Published 2:51 a.m. ET
The insane growth and popularity of smartphones hasn’t gone unnoticed in the online gambling world. As per studies published on DemandSage, 8 out of 10 gamblers prefer to use their mobile devices as their go-to gambling tools. Likewise, 1 out of 5 adults has made online bets at least once: that’s at least 700 million people that have bet online before.
This is not a coincidence in any way. According to Statista, from 2012 to 2025, smartphone usage has grown 295 times compared to what it was. Today, mobile phones are easy to come by and extremely easy to use, making them more accessible and powerful than computers, and ideal tools for any situation.
This means, of course, that mobile phone usage is noticeable in the online gambling world. As per ZipDo, mobile gaming has a sustained growth of 15% every year. Being able to access apps at any point makes it preferable for players to grab their phones and play whenever they want.
Creators of casino platforms and game developers are aware of this, which is why games and gambling sites are designed with mobile gaming in mind. There’s no successful game that’s launched without being mobile-friendly. Casino operators know how popular mobile gaming is, and that’s why you’ll find online casino no deposit bonuses aplenty, as well as platforms optimized for mobile phones.
According to Future Market Insights, a staggering 57% of all gaming revenue is produced by players gambling on their phones.
There are many factors that affect mobile phone usage in gambling activities, and these are some of the most common elements that play a key part:
- Laws and regulations: When casinos and sportsbooks become legal in a region, it makes it easier for players to access their phone app stores and download the casino apps without having to grant extra permissions to their phones.
- Access to 5G technology: The increase and spread of 5G networks grants users unprecedented download speeds, which makes casinos load faster and enhances user experience.
- Payment speed: Players that rely on apps with mobile payment methods or those who use crypto wallet browsers can get their payments approved in seconds, in the same device where they play.
- Gacha games on mobile phones: As per a Cornell University study, gacha game growth has normalized mobile gambling by providing everyone access to a “gambling-like” activity, which has made the practice much more common across the globe.
The United States is a clear example of the popularity of mobile gaming, taking into consideration how both sportsbooks and games have become legal across many states from 2020 to today. In 2024, the American market generated 78.66 billion in profits, while it is projected that it will generate up to 150 billion in 2030.
Global Growth Beyond Mobile Gaming
According to a study published in Grand View Research, over 50% of all online bets are placed on sports over online casino games. In the United States, online gambling makes up 90% of all bets placed, meaning that only 10% of all wagering activities are partaken in physical, land-based establishments.
Developing countries have a steadier but slower growth, while the United States and Europe have the highest percentages of money spent on gambling per capita in the entire world. Over 40% of all wagers made on Earth happen in Europe. Likewise, the United States, UK, Canada, Australia, and Singapore make over 100 billion in profits every single year.
As things stand, there aren’t any signs of online gambling slowing down. Au contraire: every year, more and more countries legalize online gambling, and more regions continue to embrace its benefits. In 2026, more countries are expected to follow: Chile may legalize online casinos in South America, joining progressive countries like Colombia, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Peru.
