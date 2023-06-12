Blast from the Past: 5 Reviews of Classic Games That We Still Love Today

For a lot of people, pastimes are something that they develop at a young age and bring through life with them. This is usually what makes this such a significant part of their life and gives them so much enjoyment over a long period of time. Of course, it is never too late to pick up a new pastime. However, being able to enjoy one for years on years is a really special thing. It allows you to get really comfortable with the activity and lets you do it in a way that you enjoy.

For many people this kind of a pastime is often evident in those who love video games. Although this is a relatively new hobby that people enjoy, it is something that gamers have been enjoying for well over 20 years now. When you see how amazing modern-day video games are, there is no doubt that it is so easy to be enthralled and captivated. However, that doesn't mean that the love for retro video games is not there anymore. After all, the classic video games of the past are the whole reason why there are so many people interested in this world. It is time to look back at some of these games and really reminisce on how great they were.

Mario Kart 64

Mario Kart has to be one of the most timeless gaming franchises of all time. Even today, there are children all around the world who are spending countless hours racing with Mario and Luigi. That’s because there is just so much to love about the game. It takes the excitement of racing and adds to it through classic characters and whacky courses.

Although Mario Kart 64 was the second release in the franchise, it is really the game that set the franchise on the right course. Its worldwide release in 1997 was one that really changed the course of the gaming world. The game would introduce gamers to iconic racecourses such as Rainbow Road and Bowser’s Castle, which have been featured in recent releases. Mario Kart 64 was purely about fun, and it really set the scene for what was to come in the world of Mario.

Classic Pokies

When it came to being in a physical casino, there was so much out there to be played. This meant that you could go from table to table playing various different games. However, one of the most fun parts of the classic casino experience would be the pokies. Going to a pokie machine and just spending your time spinning away was one of the best ways to spend time in a casino. For anyone who enjoyed doing this as a young adult, there is no doubt that it became an iconic part of their life.

Luckily enough, this is the kind of excitement that you can still enjoy today. Thanks to online sites such as jackpot city, you can access a whole host of modern-day pokies. Not to mention now there is even more choice for players to enjoy. This includes slots out there for the likes of Game of Thrones fans. So this means that your pokies nostalgia is always going to be just a couple of clicks away.

Call of Duty: Black Ops

There have been a lot of releases in the Call of Duty franchise. Since 2003, there has been a new Call of Duty title released almost every year. This means there has always been a COD release to look forward to over the years. These games really helped to revolutionise action games for players too. If you were playing these games back in the early 2000s, then chances are these titles have been a big part in your life.

Call of Duty: Black Ops was actually the seventh release in the franchise. However, this was the title that really opened the door to new fans. Coming off the back of Modern Warfare 2, there was a lot of expectation. Thankfully, Black Ops lived up to the hype. A new look multiplayer and zombies mode would mean it would become an instant classic in the gaming world. Even now, 13 years later, the game still looks great and is one that people all around the world can still enjoy.

Pokemon Red and Blue

Another iconic gaming franchise is the Pokemon releases. Of course, Pokemon is a massive part of so many people’s childhoods. From the trading card game to the TV show, there has always been a reason to love Pokemon. It really became a staple in the gaming community following the release of Pokemon Red and Blue. This game would really let a lot of people attain their dream of becoming an elite Pokemon trainer. Not only was this game massively unique, but it also set the blueprint for modern-day releases in the franchise. Red and Blue would allow players to use first generation Pokemon as they pleased, so it is easy to see why it gained so much popularity. If there was ever a re-release of Pokemon Red and Blue, it would not be surprising to see it do very well.

Minecraft

Since gaming is still a relatively new pastime for people to enjoy, there is no surprise in learning that there are a lot of modern-day classic video games. One of which definitely has to be Minecraft. Of course, there have been a lot of updates and adjustments made to the game. However, it has still very much withstood the test of time. For a game that seems so simple on the outside, it really allowed players to use their creativity and just focus on having a good time. This is often something a lot of games fail to make the most of, which is why there has been so much longevity in the success of Minecraft over the years. Not to mention there is no sign of Minecraft slowing down.