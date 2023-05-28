3 Dead, Multiple Injured in 'Rolling Shootouts' Between Rival Biker Gangs at Memorial Day Rally in New Mexico
At least three people were killed, and five others were hurt in a shooting between rival biker gangs at a motorcycle rally, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The deadly shootout occurred at the 41st Annual Red River Memorial Motorcycle Rally in New Mexico. The festival was promoted as bringing in "28,000 bikers from all different backgrounds."
According to Questa del Rio News, the incident took place at around 5 pm. Mayor Linda Calhoun said that the shooting was "gang-related" in a video posted by the news outlet.
"No local authorities or first responders were injured. No local people were injured," Calhoun told a reporter. "It was contained to ... it was gang-related. That's it."
In a post on the town's Facebook page, Calhoun said the crime scene included most of Main Street.
According to the local authorities, the shooters were all taken into custody, and they recommended that all local businesses in the area remain closed until they finish their investigation.
Police said that, out of the five surviving victims, one had to be airlifted to a hospital in Denver and that there was "no threat to public safety."
Taos Mayor Pascualito Maestas declared a civil emergency after the shooting, barring retailers, pubs, and other establishments from selling alcohol under the emergency order.
The city also issued a curfew until 4 am for the residents and visitors.
Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said he felt "helpless" during the chaos.
"What a helpless feeling not having a badge, gun or radio as State Police officers and others enter the restaurant and slowly everything closes down, and you don't even know if you can get to your car or if it's in the scene," Medina told local outlets. "Prayers for all the officers out there. This wave of gun violence impacts all of New Mexico, large or small."
In a joint statement, New Mexico Senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján, and Representatives Teresa Leger Fernández, Melanie Stansbury and Gabe Vasquez said they are "heartsick" over the shooting.
"We cannot let these events become normal," the elected officials wrote. "We must do more to prevent gun violence."
