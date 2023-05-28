3 Dead, Multiple Injured in 'Rolling Shootouts' Between Rival Biker Gangs at Memorial Day Rally in New Mexico

The deadly shootout occurred at the 41st Annual Red River Memorial Motorcycle Rally in New Mexico. The festival was promoted as bringing in "28,000 bikers from all different backgrounds."

According to Questa del Rio News, the incident took place at around 5 pm. Mayor Linda Calhoun said that the shooting was "gang-related" in a video posted by the news outlet.

"No local authorities or first responders were injured. No local people were injured," Calhoun told a reporter. "It was contained to ... it was gang-related. That's it."

In a post on the town's Facebook page, Calhoun said the crime scene included most of Main Street.