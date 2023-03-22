18-Month-Old Twins Fatally Drown At Family's Oklahoma City Home
An Oklahoma City family has been left devastated by the tragic accidental drowning deaths of 18-month-old twins, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Locklyn and Loreli Callazzo sadly passed away after they were discovered in a backyard pool by their mother last Thursday. The brother and sister were remembered as "the sweetest babies" by their heartbroken community.
First responders were dispatched to the home near Council and 122nd Streets in Oklahoma City last week after the twins were discovered unconscious at the bottom of the backyard pool.
According to local news KOKH, their mother desperately tried to revive her children while she waited for help. When the first responders arrived at the scene, they took over resuscitation efforts.
It was unclear how long the children were in the pool, but a neighbor recalled the harrowing scene that played out as emergency services worked to save the babies.
"I saw the mother who was distraught, who got in an EMS vehicle," said Mike Bernard while recalling the "disturbing" moment when the twins were separated into different ambulances.
Bernard shared that he met some of the family members, which included six children, two parents, and a grandmother in total, but had not been introduced to the twins.
The family had allegedly moved into the neighborhood one year before the drowning.
"They were angels," said the twins' grandmother, Dawn Lemons. "They were so fun. Loreli loved to dance. They both played the harmonica, piano and drums. They loved to sing. They were just the sweetest babies."
While an investigation is ongoing, authorities believe both deaths were a result of an accidental drowning.
In an effort to surround the family with support, the community scheduled a candlelight vigil on Saturday and launched a GoFundMe.
Lemons shared that her family was grateful for the outpouring of love and support amid the devastating loss.
"This is not something that you can get over in a week or two weeks," Lemons said.
Since the GoFundMe page was created to provide financial support for the family's funeral expenses, donations have almost reached the page's $15,000 goal — with over $13,445 donations made as of Wednesday.