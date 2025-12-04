11 Ways To Bring a Smile To the Scrooge in Your Life This Holiday Season
Dec. 4 2025, Published 1:45 a.m. ET
Come the holiday season, everyone grapples with the same old problem: finding the perfect gift. It's the most challenging for the prickly, Scrooge-esque character in your life, the kind who cringes at the corny Christmas jingles, rolls their eyes at the sight of mistletoe, and only wears ugly sweaters under protest.
How do you make their holly jolly spirit shine if all they seem to want as a gift is peace and quiet? This guide has you covered. This winter, unwrap the power of giving thoughtful, necessary, and entertaining presents sure to coax a smile out of even the grumpiest Grinch.
1. Tumble: Celebrate Good Times Without the Mess With Washable Rugs
This holiday season, ease any worries about messes in the home. Tumble’s washable rugs offer style, coziness, and practicality rolled into one. Your favorite grump will experience the joy of stress-free celebrations with a gift that solves an age-old problem of spills and stains.
The next time hot cocoa drops onto your new rug, there’s no panic and no fuss. Just pick it up, toss it in the washer, and it's as good as new. Tumble’s washable rugs are designed to withstand everything your festivities throw at them, and they come in a wide range of styles and designs to fit your decorations.
Give the Scrooge in your life a stylish, machine-washable rug from Tumble, which will help to keep their carpets clean, their rooms stylish, and their winter worry-free.
2. O Positiv: Help Your Loved One Feel Their Best With Menopause Supplements
Menopause is a period of life women experience when their menstruating years begin to come to an end. While it starts a new chapter, it also comes with frustrating side effects due to the changes in hormone levels that can leave your loved one feeling uncomfortable and irritable. MENO menopause supplements from O Positiv can help.
During menopause, fluctuating hormone levels can lead to side effects like hot flashes, night sweats, stress, mood swings, and occasional sleeplessness. This may even make your loved one seem like a Grinch when all they want to do is get into the spirit. MENO supplements use a range of hormone-free, science-backed ingredients to provide relief, like black cohosh, chasteberry, ashwagandha KSM-66, and vitamins D3 and B6.
Give the gift of relief, wellness, and a restored sense of self with MENO menopause supplements from O Positiv.
3. fomo: Connect With the Crypto Community on the fomo App
Consider giving access to the exciting world of crypto with fomo. It places the dynamic world of cryptocurrencies right at your loved one’s fingertips, and when they buy & sell crypto on the fomo app, they have access to the many opportunities crypto has to offer.
Whether your grump is a long-time trader or a curious beginner, this social-first app offers a seamless way to buy and sell crypto through self-custody. Plus, they can connect with and follow friends and top traders, so they’re up-to-date on dynamic shifts.
Here's your chance to engage your loved one with the financial trends of the future. Help them open an account, understand market trends, and guide them through their crypto journey.
4. Fem Excel: Help Them Find Balance With Online HRT Services
This year, consider a gift that signifies thoughtfulness and care with Fem Excel’s online hormone therapy. Especially helpful for those dealing with hormonal changes, this unique present provides a direct route to improved health and a better quality of life.
Taking control of your health is now easier than ever with Fem Excel’s comprehensive online consultations, customized plans, and medication options. Show your Scrooge that you care by easing their medical routine and supporting their health.
This thoughtful gesture extends beyond traditional ideas, providing the ultimate care package to make their life healthier, their days brighter, and their December filled with joy.
5. Snif: Share the Christmas Glow With Candles
Who needs Christmas lights to keep spirits high when you've got Snif’s fragrant candles? Help your favorite Grinch create a warm and inviting atmosphere without going overboard on the festive decor. A perfect blend of fragrance and ambience, these candles are a standout way to enhance the Christmas spirit.
While not everyone embraces tinsel and garlands, few can resist the comforting glow of a candle, especially when it produces delightful fragrances. Choose from enticing winter and holiday options for a whiff of Christmas without the clutter.
You can bring home the festive atmosphere in an elegant, refreshing way. Choose Snif candles and light up your loved ones’ homes and hearts.
6. Mac Duggal: Dance the Blues Away in Elegant Cocktail Dresses
Brighten up a teen Scrooge’s day with Mac Duggal’s elegant cocktail dresses, a present even a moody Grinch will love. This gesture is about making a statement and creating a memorable moment. For the fashion lover in your life, nothing speaks to care and consideration like a carefully chosen piece of clothing that reflects their unique style.
Mac Duggal is renowned for its wide selection of luxurious dresses that will help your loved one achieve glam that will make their dreams come true during the holiday season. With a range of colors, fabrics, and designs, you’re guaranteed to find a look they’ll want to wear again and again.
This dress will turn the holidays into a mini fashion extravaganza, giving your loved one a sense of style, grace, and undeniable panache. Surprise your loved one with a touch of glamour, and watch how they shine even brighter than the Christmas tree.
7. Perelel: Support Her Wellness With Prenatal Vitamins
For the expecting mothers in your life, consider an option that's both thoughtful and beneficial — Perelel’s prenatal vitamins. These vitamins provide mom and baby the health support they deserve, and show just how much you care.
Packed with essential nutrients like folate and DHA, these prenatal vitamins promote a thriving, healthy pregnancy, making it an ideal present. It's a practical and caring gesture that truly embodies the holly jolly spirit.
They have options for the first, second, and third trimester, as well as conception support and mom multi support packs, so you can customize your gift to fit their needs. And your practical and thoughtful present will be appreciated and remembered long after December is over!
8. Ghost Golf: Make Christmas a Hole-In-One With Golf Bags
Who said surprises should be limited to stockings or under the Christmas tree? Bring comfort and joy to the golf course, too. Ghost Golf golf bags are sturdy, stylish, practical, and just the right gesture for your Grinch.
Ghost Golf golf bags are lightweight and spacious, perfect for those long, relaxing days on the course. With versatile pockets that make it easy to carry everything your favorite athlete needs, these bags will make golfing more enjoyable and will help put your Scrooge into a festive state of mind.
Turn your golfer’s scowl into a joyous holler with a feature-packed bag that promises to keep the cheer echoing well into the New Year. Show them you support and appreciate their hobbies (and New Year’s resolutions) with a golf bag from Ghost Golf.
9. Roam Home: Welcome Your Loved One Home With an Assumable Loan
For a gift that keeps on giving, consider a unique and substantial gesture that could transform financial uncertainty into potential property ownership: an assumable loan from Roam Home.
An assumable loan allows a home buyer to take over a seller's existing mortgage under the same terms, rather than obtaining a new mortgage. This could enable your loved one to buy a new property more easily, helping them find a place to call home for the holidays with the potential for lower interest rates and improved buying power.
An assumable loan can unlock doors to new opportunities. It's potentially a true life-changer, aiming to turn a dream home into reality. It’s time to prove to your Scrooge that the month of giving can also be the start of them living their dreams with an assumable Christmas miracle!.
10. Whirly Pop: Make Movie Nights Magical With a Popcorn Maker
The festive pop of popcorn is about as merry as the sound of jingle bells on a sleigh. Your Scrooge is sure to appreciate winter nights with a Whirly Pop popcorn maker, the perfect way to make movie nights with friends and family that much more special.
Fluffy, warm popcorn is the stuff dreams are made of, and while you can't guarantee a fluffy, white Christmas, you sure can ensure fluffy popcorn! Movies, game nights, or just an evening huddled around the fireplace, every occasion becomes a celebration with a handful of freshly popped corn!
This year, let your favourite grouch pop-pop-pop their blues away with Whirly Pop’s popcorn maker. It’s a gesture as heart-warming as the season itself and is sure to melt the ice around their holiday spirits.
11. Squiddy Clothing: Share Hugs for the Holidays With a Weighted Hoodie
Cold winter days call for cozy comfort, and Squiddy Clothing’s weighted hoodie provides exactly that. The perfect present for those who like to keep warm and stylish, this hoodie is like a constant, comforting hug from you, making it the ultimate thoughtful gesture.
Designed to evoke a comforting sensation similar to that of a weighted blanket, Squiddy Clothing’s hoodie offers a sense of calm and relief. Its versatile design allows the wearer to go about their normal routine while enjoying the benefits of gentle pressure.
This innovative and practical hoodie can help uplift the spirit of your Scrooge during the festive season. Warmth and comfort combined in one stylish hoodie is a gift anyone would appreciate.
Spark Joy This Holiday Season
Whether it's finding the perfect present for your fuss-free friends or the Scrooge in your life, the holiday season often presents us with a challenge. However, by thinking outside the box, you can find presents that suit their personalities and needs.
Each of these options shows your careful consideration of their lifestyle and preferences. Ultimately, what makes a gift special is not the price tag but the thought you’ve invested in it. The right one can surely warm up even the chilliest winter and turn a Scrooge's frown upside down. Happy holidays!
The information provided in this article is for general informational and educational purposes only. It is not intended as financial or professional advice. Readers should not rely solely on the content of this article and are encouraged to seek professional advice tailored to their specific circumstances. We disclaim any liability for any loss or damage arising directly or indirectly from the use of, or reliance on, the information presented.
Investing involves risk and your investment may lose value. Past performance gives no indication of future results. These statements do not constitute and cannot replace investment advice.
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.