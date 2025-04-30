10 Shocking Celebrity College Majors You Didn’t Expect

What do a neuroscientist, a psychobiologist, and a cryptoeconomics author have in common? No, they’re not part of a think tank or an academic roundtable; they’re Hollywood celebrities. While it's common to associate stars with red carpets rather than research papers, a surprising number of them have pursued unexpected college degrees that might even rival yours in complexity. Let’s dive into ten eyebrow-raising college majors of celebrities and explore how their academic paths might inspire students to embrace unconventional educational journeys.

Article continues below advertisement

1. Can You Major in Neuroscience and Still Star on Primetime?

Yes — just ask Mayim Bialik. Before winning hearts as Amy Farrah Fowler on The Big Bang Theory, Bialik earned a Ph.D. in neuroscience from UCLA. Her research focused on Prader-Willi syndrome, with a dissertation titled Hypothalamic Regulation in Relation to Maladaptive, Obsessive-Compulsive, Affiliative, and Satiety Behaviors in Prader-Willi Syndrome. Marie Claire reported she completed both her undergraduate and doctoral degrees while transitioning from child star to scientist.

Article continues below advertisement

2. Why Did Bridgit Mendler Go from Disney to MIT and Harvard?

A common student search query is, “Can you switch fields from the arts to science?” Bridgit Mendler’s trajectory says yes. Once known for her Disney Channel roles, Mendler pursued anthropology at USC and later a Master’s in Media Arts and Sciences at MIT. As of 2024, she’s a J.D. candidate at Harvard Law. According to Marie Claire, she’s among the most academically versatile celebrities in Hollywood.

Article continues below advertisement

3. Did You Know The Rock Studied Criminology?

Before electrifying audiences in the WWE ring or as a global action star, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson studied criminology and physiology at the University of Miami. As reported by WatchMojo, he completed a Bachelor of General Studies in 1995 — a far cry from his current ventures in fitness empires and tequila brands.

Article continues below advertisement

4. Who Knew Emma Watson Studied English Literature While Filming Potter?

Students often wonder, “Is it possible to study full-time while working?” Emma Watson proves it is. While filming Harry Potter, Watson enrolled at Brown University and graduated with a degree in English literature. Teen Vogue highlights her commitment to balancing academics with superstardom — an encouraging reminder that academic life and personal goals aren’t mutually exclusive.

Article continues below advertisement

5. How Did Ben McKenzie Transition from TV Star to Crypto Critic?

Famous for roles in The O.C. and Gotham, Ben McKenzie studied economics and international relations at the University of Virginia. What’s more shocking? He co-authored a 2023 book titled Easy Money on the dark side of crypto investing. Marie Claire notes his unique pivot from acting to economic literacy advocacy, challenging the notion that actors aren't financially or academically literate.

Article continues below advertisement

6. What Made Eva Longoria Major in Kinesiology?

While many know her from Desperate Housewives, Eva Longoria graduated with a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology from Texas A&M University-Kingsville. She later obtained a Master’s in Chicano Studies. Yahoo Life praised her dedication to cultural and academic growth, reinforcing how athletes and actors alike often have scientific leanings.

Article continues below advertisement

7. Why Did Lisa Kudrow Choose Psychobiology?

Before portraying Phoebe Buffay on Friends, Lisa Kudrow studied psychobiology at Vassar College, a field combining psychology and biology. As mentioned in Bright Side, she initially planned to follow in her father’s footsteps in medical research, proving that even comedians often have highly analytical minds.

Article continues below advertisement

8. How Do Celebrities Balance Study and Stardom?

This question frequently shows up in student forums: “How can I manage study time like a celebrity?” Let’s answer that by looking at Donald Glover, who studied dramatic writing at NYU’s Tisch School. While there, he also joined Derrick Comedy, laying the foundation for a multifaceted career as an actor, musician, and showrunner. His academic discipline enabled him to write and star in Atlanta, a multi-award-winning series. Teen Vogue confirms how academic training helped him elevate storytelling.

Article continues below advertisement

9. What Degree Did Sacha Baron Cohen Hold from Cambridge?

Best known for playing outrageous characters like Borat and Ali G, Sacha Baron Cohen holds a history degree from the University of Cambridge. According to Bright Side, he wrote his thesis on the American civil rights movement. His background in history clearly helped him craft layered satire that critiques real-world systems.

Article continues below advertisement

10. Did Shaquille O’Neal Really Earn a Doctorate?

Yes — Shaquille O’Neal holds a Doctorate of Education from Barry University. While many athletes leave school early, Shaq kept studying — even after retiring from the NBA. His dissertation? How Leaders Utilize Humor or Seriousness in Leadership Styles. Bright Side emphasized his love for lifelong learning.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Use Case: Organizing Academic Notes Without the Chaos

Students often ask, “Where can I find ready-made summaries or sample notes from others in my major?” — especially during exam season. The notes-sharing platforms provide access to real, peer-contributed class materials, categorized by course and university. It's a smart way to compare how others take notes, format their assignments, or prepare for exams. Whether you're in business school or film studies, using these shared academic resources can give you a valuable edge, without relying entirely on AI-generated summaries.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Use Case: Can I Use Notes from Other Universities?

A top question among students is, “Is it okay to study from notes written at another school?” Not only is it okay — it’s smart. By accessing study notes online, you open up a global archive of curated documents, exam solutions, and lecture summaries written by students just like you. It’s like studying across campuses without leaving your room.

Article continues below advertisement

Final Thought: Intelligence Isn’t Just Found in Scripts

From neuroscience labs to legal clinics, these celebrities prove that brains and talent are not mutually exclusive. Their academic pursuits show that education can be a foundation, not a detour, from success. Whether you’re juggling side gigs, planning graduate school, or aiming for a creative career, remember: the right tools and shared experiences can guide you through. And sometimes, the most unexpected majors lead to the most remarkable outcomes.

FAQ: Questions Students Ask About Celebrity Degrees