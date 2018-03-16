‘American Idol’ Contestant Deported Following Attempted Rape Conviction

Yoji Asano, who gained notoriety following his horrendous American Idol audition, was deported back to his home country following his attempted rape conviction, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Rachel Yong Yow, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security told Radar, Asano was “ultimately removed from the United States to his home country Dec. 11, 2017.”

“Yoji Asano, a citizen and national of Japan, entered the country on a nonimmigrant visa but failed to depart the United States prior to its expiration,” Yong Yow revealed. “Asano was convicted of attempted rape in the first degree with forcible compulsion pursuant to a judgement entered on Aug. 10, 2016, in the Supreme Court of the City of New York, County of New York.”

“He was sentenced to six years probation and was required to register as a sex offender. Asano was taken into ICE custody Nov. 1, 2017.”

According to police, Asano was charged with attempted rape in 2015 following an incident with a woman who said she had let Asano stay with her for a few days.

In the middle of the night, Asano allegedly crept into her bed and attempted to have sex with her. When she fought him off, Asano ran out of the building.

A few days prior to the attack, Asano performed at “Amateur Night at the Apollo” where he flubbed a rendition of Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode.”

He caught the attention of the American Idol Judges during his audition in 2011, when he talked about being able to “imitate Michael Jackson before he was born.”

He later performed an embarrassing rendition of Miley Cyrus‘ “Party in the USA.”

