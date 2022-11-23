The 10 Best Black Friday Clothing, Shoes & Beauty Sales — Shop Now!

Scroll to discover which retailer is offering the best Black Friday sales on clothing, shoes and accessories for everyone on your shopping to-do list.

Nordstrom is offering mega savings site wide during this year's Black Friday sale. No need to scramble for an exclusive promo code to score deep discounts on clothing, shoes and accessories for the whole family — prices reflect the up to 60% discount being offered at Nordstroms. Savings extend to name brands and best selling products as well, like UGG, Kate Spade, The North Face and more.

Stock up on all your athleisure needs with Nike's Black Friday sale. Discounts extend to men's, women's and kid's shoes, as well as athletic clothing like leggings, sports bras, athletic jackets and everything in between to keep you cozy and warm on the go this holiday season. Prices reflect up to 60% savings and as a bonus use code 'BLACKFRIDAY' to save an additional 20% off select styles. Sale ends November 26 so don't delay!

Go ahead and hit 'add to cart' while shopping at Madewell this Black Friday — because the retailer is giving you 40% off your entire purchase. You read that right — use promo code 'OHJOY' at check out to apply mega savings to your cart and watch your total price drop. Perfect fit denim, trendy shoes and layering pieces are just some of the items included in this year's massive sale. Hurry because this unbelievable offer expires November 24!

If you're looking to give a gift that truly wows this year — and without breaking the bank in the process — head over to Saks Fifth Avenue's Black Friday sale. Designer items are featured up to 50% off and select styles are eligible for even more savings with an additional 40% markdown. This is your chance to score Tory Burch, Chloe, Farm Rio and Theory at steep discounts.

Macy's is a hit every holiday season and not just for the lavish displays and Thanksgiving Day Parade. With already low prices store-wide, Macy's Black Friday sale is a chance to purchase gifts at some of the lowest prices of the year. Stock up on necessities and basics for the entire family or enjoy a new winter coat for way less than original price. Don't wait to shop, these deals are gone for good come November 26.