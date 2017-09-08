So Heartless! David Cruelly Dumped Yolanda Over The Phone

Yolanda Hadid learned her marriage was over through a phone call, and RadarOnline.com has all the details of her cold conversation with David Foster!

Hadid, 53, detailed the heartbreaking chat in her new book, Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease, and revealed that Foster, 67, left her the day after his birthday!

“November first is David’s birthday, and he wants to celebrate by seeing a Lakers game at the Staples Center,” she wrote. “It’s a loud, high-energy event with almost nineteen thousand attendees but all that matters to me is that the birthday boy is happy. We have a nice sit-down dinner at the venue and what I thought was a pretty good night.”

She recalled that she went to the market the next day, and stopped to call Foster to see if he’d like anything. But, she had a rude awakening on the other end.

“’Good morning, my love,’ I say,” she wrote. “’I’m going to the store. Do you want anything special for tonight?’”

“’No. I’m going out with my daughters. And we need to talk,’ David replies in a tone so cold that shivers run through my body.”

“’Are you okay?’ I ask. He mumbles an answer, then quickly ends the conversation,” she continued. “My stomach sinks and anxiety sets in. Even though I don’t know what he is referring to, my gut tells me that it’s bad.”

She asked Foster what was wrong, but he refused to answer her.

“’I can’t do this anymore,’ he says briskly. ‘But we’ll discuss it tonight.’”

He ignored Hadid all day until he returned home from dinner with his daughters.

“I try to talk to him but it immediately turns into a fight,” she wrote. “I assume that his birthday made him realize that he has two separate lives: one with his sick wife and another with his daughters….unfortunately this is the same old ‘Foster Movie’ and I am just the new leading lady.”

Their November 11 anniversary was just a few short weeks later, and Hadid decided to reach out one last time despite the breakup.

“Although I’m seeing another side to David, I still love him and don’t want this once very special day to go unnoticed, so I send him flowers in Florida,” she wrote. “Late that night, I receive a bouquet in return with a note that says, ‘11/11 was a very special day. Xo David.’ This is the final rose and it is clear that everything good is gone.”

The RHOBH star then recalled how when he returned to their apartment to get new clothes, they got into another argument over the end of their relationship and he told her that her “sick card is up”.

Hadid moved out of his apartment weeks after she got a letter from his lawyer noting that they were legally separated, and they announced their split ahead of the RHOBH premiere on Dec. 1.

Foster has since moved on with a string of women, most recently involving Elizabeth Hurley. Meanwhile, Hadid has been focusing on recovering from Lyme disease and spending time with her model kids, Gigi, Bella and Anwar.

