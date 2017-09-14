Deadbeat Dad! Brooks Ayers Accused Of Owing $63K In Child Support Amid Custody War

Brooks Ayers is requesting more parenting time with his son despite refusing to financially support him! RadarOnline.com has obtained exclusive court papers that reveal the former Real Housewives of Orange County star’s nasty custody battle.

Ayers, 50, filed a petition for modification of parenting time over his 8-year-old son on June 13.

“For various reasons, Father has not had parenting time with Child for several years,” the court papers read. “Unfortunately, Mother has told Father she does not want him to have parenting time. Therefore, Father is requesting that the Court modify the current parenting time order to mandate an appropriate transition plan.”

Ayers admitted in the filing that he is behind on child support, but that he is “committed to catching up” on the debt. He explained that he made a lump sum support payment and will continue to make substantial payments.

Ayers’ ex filed a rule to show cause for violation of an order for support. In the August 10 filing, she explained that the Court ordered Ayers to pay weekly child support obligations of $175 per week. The court found as of July 1, 2010, he was $2,800 behind on child support. The court ordered him to pay an additional $26.93 per week for 24 consecutive months until the debt is paid off.

She claimed Ayers failed to pay child support through August 3, 2017. He currently has an outstanding balance of $63,055.50.

She is requesting that Ayers show cause as to why he should not be held in contempt for violating an order for support.

“At the conclusion of the hearing, hold Father in contempt of Court for violating an order for support,” the filing read. “And sanction Father in a manner that will coerce Father’s compliance with the Order.”

Ayers and the mother of his son had a court hearing scheduled for September 12. The hearing has been postponed.

Ayers and Vicki Gunvalson split in August 2015 after he admitted to forging medical records that alleged he suffered from stage 3 Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Despite the forgery, he maintained he was diagnosed with cancer.

Ayers now lives in Fishers, Indiana and works as a Territory Manager for the healthcare company DocRx. He is dating new girlfriend Christy Groves Lindeman.

