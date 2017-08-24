Todd’s Talk Show In Crisis! Chrisley & Producers At War After 3-Year Delay

Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley doesn’t seem to know best when it comes to hosting a talk show!

Though his half-hour talk show, According to Chrisley, will finally premiere this fall after three long years stuck in production, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the father of five is still fighting with producers over every aspect of the series.

“This show was in development for three years, and Todd could not get it off the ground,” the insider revealed. “They had to reshoot it countless times and the show has been rewritten at least 10 times.”

According to insiders close to production, network execs have little faith in Chrisley’s creation.

“He is using this talk show as a platform to call out and dispel all of the rumors about his life, his past, his family and his marriage,” the source told Radar. “Unfortunately, viewers are not going to be able to relate to this. It will not last very long!”

“Todd just wants this show to be on to prove a point. But the audience will not respond well to it, because it is not real.”

According to USA, “confirmed guests include Ali Landry, Chris Jericho, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, Metta World Peace, Jason George, Nicole Sullivan, Christina Milian, Carmen Electra and Heather Dubrow’s husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow of E!’s Botched.”

Do you think Todd Chrisley’s talk show will be worth watching? Sound off in the comments below.

