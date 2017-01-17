Catelynn & Tyler’s Nightmare: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Butch Baltierra Returns To Jail

Sad news for Teen Mom fans!

Tyler Baltierra‘s father has returned to jail for the second time since his 2015 prison release and sobriety attempt, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Darl “Butch” Baltierra, 54, was sentenced to 20 days behind bars for charges stemming from his June arrest for driving without a license, Michigan court records reveal.

PHOTOS: Fights, Friends & Foes! Find Out Who’s Secretly BFFs & Who Hates Each Other In The ‘Teen Mom 2′ Cast REVEALED

According to official documents, the troubled dad began serving time in the St. Clair County Jail on November 16, 2016, and was eventually released on December 2.

As Radar exclusively reported in the fall, Butch was placed in custody for six days until he was released on October 13. The local police department and parole’s office declined to comment on this previous stint.

As Teen Mom OG viewers know all too well, fan-favorites Tyler, 25, and his wife Catelynn Lowell, 24, were elated when Butch completed a long-term prison sentence in August 2015, and vowed to remain sober for the rest of his life.

PHOTOS: Teen Moms With Tats! See The MTV Reality Stars’ Wild Ink

He celebrated one-year of freedom in an October episode of the MTV hit reality show.

“I’ve been out a year! No violations, no nothing,” Butch bragged.

Sadly, the addiction-addled star’s winning streak soon ended.

“It’s upsetting and unfortunate,” Tyler confessed of his father’s legal troubles on an October 19 radio interview. “It is what it is.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.