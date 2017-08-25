Teen Mom 3 Star Briana DeJesus Baby Daddy Devoin Austin Arrested For Drugs Possession

Teen Mom 3 star Briana DeJesus baby daddy Devoin Austin is in trouble with the law.

Austin was arrested today in Orange County, Florida, for an arrest warrant that was originally issued back in August 2016.

His warrant stems from a traffic stop when police cited him for possession of weed and drug paraphernalia.

Austin was supposed to be arraigned a month later but he never appeared leading to his arrest.

He could have faced a year in jail or be fined $1000 for the original offense.

DeJesus has a daughter, Nova, with Austin and previously sought a restraining order against him.

