Tarek El Moussa Files For Divorce!

Tarek El Moussa is ready to proceed with his divorce from Christina, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Flip Or Flop star filed for a dissolution with child on Jan. 9, less than a month after he announced that he had been separated from his wife since May.

As Radar previously reported, Tarek, 35, and Christina, 33, split after an altercation at their home where Tarek ran off into the woods with a gun.

The couple has not announced what their custody arrangement will be, as they continue to divide 6-year-old Taylor and 1-year-old Brayden’s time.

Christina and Tarek were married for seven years, and owned a real estate company together in addition to their hit show.

Story developing.

