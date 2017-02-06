Pay Up! Steve Harvey Owes IRS More Than $85K

Steve Harvey has been so busy fielding scandals, he forgot to pay his taxes! RadarOnline.com has learned that the TV host owes the IRS nearly $100,000 after failing to pay his full bill for three different years.

Harvey was issued a federal tax lien on January 12, just weeks before he went to court to defend himself in his racist rant trial.

According to the tax documents obtained by Radar, he and wife Marjorie are on the hook for a grand total of $85,771.52.

Of that total, $85,567.14 comes from the 2015 tax period. They also owe $106.58 from 2012, and $97.80 from 2014.

A Cook County Recorder of Deeds employee told Radar that as of February 3, 2016, there is no indication that any portion of that amount has been paid.

However, now that his messy trial is over, Harvey, 60, might have time to send in a check.

As Radar reported, a Texas judge recently ruled in favor of the Family Feud host in the racist rant lawsuit, ordering former Harvey employee Joseph Cooper to hand over the tapes he had of his old boss’s jaw-droppingly off-color early material.

Cooper previously claimed that Harvey could be seen telling audiences to “spit on white people” in the clips.

As part of the settlement, Cooper may never talk about the tapes, or anything negative concerning Harvey, ever again. If he does, he’ll be forced to pay a million-dollar fine.

