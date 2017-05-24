Steve Harvey Moves To L.A. – And Employees Couldn’t Be Happier!

Sleazy Steve Harvey is a nightmare boss who treats staffers like dirt —

and they view layoffs as a relief from the agony of working for him!

That’s the sensational claim of several ex-employees, who told Radar Steve’s daytime talk show’s

move to Los Angeles is a godsent relief to his embattled Chicago team —

even though he fired nearly all of them to make the transition!

“Steve didn’t offer interviews to many people who have been with him since the beginning,” one staffer told Radar.

“Steve never even addressed the staff about the move. He never said a word about them losing their jobs,

and these are die-hard, loyal staff members.”