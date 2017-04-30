Mel B’s Former Lesbian Lover Claims Star Hid ‘Abusive Relationship’ Wounds

Mel B‘s lesbian lover has claimed the singer made up “excuses” to hide husband Stephen Belafonte’s alleged abusive behavior.

It’s just the latest revelation after the Spice Girl separated from Belafonte and filed for divorce from him in March.

Christa Parker told The Mirror in the U.K. that she questioned Mel about bruising on her arms a number of times.

Parker, who dated Mel, 41, before she married Belafonte, has claimed the star went to great lengths to disguise the visible signs of her allegedly abusive relationship with Belafonte, 41.

“Melanie should’ve divorced Stephen a few years ago, maybe she should never have married him knowing his track record,” Parker told The Mirror.

Parker alleged that she had repeatedly confronted Mel over bruises on her arms, adding, “Mel would say she fell, or make up an excuse that covered for him.”

During The X Factor finale in Britain in 2014, bruises were reportedly visible on Mel’s arms.

At the time, reports surfaced that Belafonte had caused the bruises—a claim Mel vehemently denied then, noted The Sun.

Mel romanced Parker, who now lives in Ohio, before she met Belafonte. The women’s children attended the same school, according to Parker.

Details about the America’s Got Talent judge’s relationship with Belafonte have exploded ever since she filed for divorce after nearly ten years of marriage to the film producer. As Radar exclusively reported, he cozied up to a mystery girl not long before Mel slapped him with divorce papers.

As Radar reported, Mel obtained a restraining order against the nanny, whom the former Spice Girl claims is extorting her after her estranged husband Belafonte allegedly “got her pregnant during an affair.”

Belafonte has staunchly denied all the claims Mel has made against him.

Mel has been granted a temporary restraining order against her husband.

Her former gay lover Parker said the marriage was a disaster: “When they got together, he [Belafonte] thought he had money, alcohol, threesomes and all the girls… he didn’t care.”

