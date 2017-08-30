New ‘Hills’ Porn! Spencer Pratt Reveals Secret Sex Tape Offer With Wife Heidi

After unapologetically voicing his harsh thoughts about many of Hollywood’s hottest A-listers, Spencer Pratt confessed he has made his own sex tapes, and would consider making more! On a podcast with Theo Von and Matthew Weiss, The Hills star admitted that if he were offered $10M he would make a sex tape again, even with pregnant wife Heidi Montag if she agreed!

After the radio show hosts asked if he was serious, Pratt said: “Yeah it’s ten million dollars!”

He added: “In this society if you say no to $10M for anything but like killing people you’re not… like it’s hard to make $10 dollars let me tell you.”

The star, who has been displaying his sweet baby bump photos with Montag all over the world, claimed that back in the day he made a few sex tapes, “but they’ve all been destroyed.”

Bing asked if he ever had to hunt someone down for footage, he said of course not, “they’d be dead.”

“I was so aware of the game that I would never put myself into that type of position,” he added.

The self-proclaimed “Playboy Spence” later admitted that he often uses holistic crystals during sex. “Yeah they actually sell them as sex toys,” he said, assuring hat they’re not painful because they’re “polished.”

As radar readers know, Pratt’s wife Montag is ready to pop. When the hosts asked the actor if he would support his child’s decision to make a sex tape when he was older, he said: “I will support my child,” and warm him saying “look you’re gonna be famous for a sex tape.”

How do you think Heidi Montag will respond to her husband’s shocking X-rated revelations? Sound off in the comments below.

