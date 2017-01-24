Out Of Control! Scott Parties In Sundance After Nasty Fight With Kourtney

Rehab alum Scott Disick just can’t seem to keep it together!

RadarOnline.com has learned that Disick, 33 — who went MIA last week while he was supposed to be escorting Kim Kardashian, 36, on a business trip in Dubai— returned to Los Angeles only to have another blowout fight with his on-again, off-again baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian, 37.

However, instead of sticking around to work it out, he jetted off to Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, for a week of partying with his guy friends — and hot women, of course!

“Scott took off to Sundance because Kourtney freaked out on him as soon as he returned from Dubai, and he told her that he doesn’t want to deal with it,” a source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians couple revealed. “He just does not care what she thinks right now!”

But it gets worse! Page Six reported that, Disick — who, as fans know, has completed several stints at rehab — has been “partying until 7 a.m.” at the boozy film festival.

“He had a wild party back at his house, where lots of girls were in the hot tub,” a source told the outlet.

So will the parents to Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, work out their problems after another epic Daddy Disick fail?

“”He lies to her about getting wasted when he goes out of town. Kourtney is just so frustrated and aggravated that whenever the two of them make progress, he has to go and mess it all up,” the source told Radar. “She will never be able to trust him and he knows this.”

Do you think Kourtney should work it out with Scott? Tell us your thoughts.

