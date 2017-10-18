Radar Told You First! Scheana Marie & Robert Valletta Split

Scheana Marie’s relationship with Robert Parks Valletta has officially come to an end, according to a cryptic comment the actor wrote on an Instagram picture he posted Tuesday, just two months after RadarOnline.com exclusively reported he wanted to break up with her.

When asked where his “beautiful girlfriend” is, Valetta replied, “Sadly we broke up, we are still amazing friends and we adore each other. We will see what happens.”

As Radar previously revealed exclusively, Valletta had been contemplating a split from Marie for some time due to her “demanding ways.” A source said at the time Marie begged her name man to film Vanderpump Rules, but he didn’t want to get wrapped up in her drama.

The pal told Radar at the time she was also pushing Valletta for a proposal but he would “rather focus on his TV shows” and “not go there yet.”

Marie, 32, began dating Valletta, 35, shortly after she filed for divorce from Mike Shay in October of last year. Their divorce was finalized in May.

In strange turn of events, however, Valletta has seemingly deleted the mysterious comment, and a source reveals to Radar that their relationship status is “complicated.”

“They kind of broke up but they kind of didn’t. They are still talking. Their schedules have been tricky. When he’s in town they act like a couple. They are in between broken up and still on.”

“They are still hanging out. He has been shooting in San Fransisco and she has been in LA. It’s complicated,” the pal spills. “They still make future plans. Things aren’t as official but they are still going on dates and hanging out.”

