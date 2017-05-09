Wendy Williams RIPS Richard Simmons Over Transition Lawsuit: ‘It’s An Epic Fail’

Wendy Williams has had enough of Richard Simmons‘ nasty lawsuit against Radar Online and The National ENQUIRER, slamming the fitness guru live on her show!

“Okay, Richard is suing the National ENQUIRER, Radar Online and American Media for claiming that he’s transitioning to become a woman,” she said of the drama, rolling her eyes. “He wants an apology and he’s seeking big bucks. . .saying ‘this is not true.’ Although, on his own social media, there are many many pictures of Richard of various forms of dresses and wigs.”

As reported in our exclusive statement, Radar’s story regarding Richard’s possible transition was based on credible sources who were in the star’s inner circle. What’s more, the photos provided to Radar and The ENQUIRER, are real — and speak for themselves.

“I think this is a waste of a lawsuit,” Williams continued. “Richard you went away for years ago. . .we didn’t know where you were. And now you’re back and you’re back with a vengeance. You’ve got products coming out that nobody cares to buy because you’ve lost your credibility as a life coach. . .because you disappeared from us!”

“Richard, your comeback is an epic fail. Sorry.”

Radar and The ENQUIRER stand by our reporting about Mr. Simmons, and intend to vigorously defend this lawsuit and win public vindication of our reports.

We will also aggressively pursue our ongoing investigation into his life and who is really behind this bizarre and meritless lawsuit.

