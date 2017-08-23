Yolanda Hadid Reveals Explosive New Details About Suicidal Thoughts

Yolanda Hadid experienced suicidal thoughts during her battle with Lyme disease and now the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is detailing the horrific near-death experience in which she was naked and submerged under water, ready to let it all go.

Hadid, 53, chronicled her tragic journey in her new memoir “Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisibility of Lyme Disease”, where she reveals her illness got so bad she wanted to end her life.

PHOTOS: TV Fakery, Divorce, Criminal Charges & More: Yolanda Hadid’s Secrets Exposed

Circumstances began to spiral out of control for the reality star after her condition worsened despite undergoing several treatments. “The antibiotics that I thought would be the answer to my prayers are actually making me so sick that I feel as if I am going to die. Even after months of treatment, I’m definitely not cured. Instead, I’m just desperately trying to hang on,” Hadid wrote. “I’ve become a shell of the vivacious and outgoing woman I used to be and can no longer participate in my life. I choose to live in a quiet cocoon isolated from the outside world, which is the exact opposite of what is required of me as a Housewife. I’m supposed to be this glamorous woman who lives a fun and exciting life, yet I can barely get dressed.”

Two years after her diagnosis, things really took a turn for the worse. Hadid went on a trip to Florida with ex-husband David Foster, in which she says she stripped off her clothes and submerged herself into the ocean.

PHOTOS: Gigi Hadid Discusses Mother Yolanda’s Battle With Lyme Disease: ‘I’m Very Inspired’

“I take off my clothes and slip into the dark blue ocean, which is cool and comforting,” she writes in her book, out Sept. 12. “The waves gently wash over my naked body, and I can feel the current tugging at me. Tears pour out of my eyes, roll across my cheeks, and meld with the salt water as I try to still my mind to become one with the water’s ebb and flow.”

“God please just take me away in a wave. I can’t live like this one more day. Please carry my body away. I just want to disappear,” she recalls. “My next thought is a clear image of my three children. It shifts my consciousness immediately and that’s the only thing that keeps me from letting myself drift and drown.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.