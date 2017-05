Sleazy R. Kelly Accused Of Giving His Own Wife Chlamydia

More sex problems for R&B crooner R. Kelly.

Mississippi sheriff’s deputy Kenny Bryant claims the superstar,

who’s been accused of illicit antics with underage girls,

has been bedding his wife Asia Childress and gave her the STD chlamydia.

The lawman says Asia’s been taking secret trips to Kelly’s concerts for steamy rendezvous.

The ticked-off deputy is suing the Ignition singer, claiming “emotional, psychological and financial loss.”

At least she’s legal.