Hiding The Ring? Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Africa Trip Fuels Engagement Buzz

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are dropping clues left and right about their upcoming engagement. While the pair worked hard to hide their romance when it started up a year ago, insiders claim they’re now going hard and fast toward the aisle.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Harry, 32, and Markle, 35, are planning a lover’s getaway to Africa after she finishes filming the current season of her TV show Suits. However, the trip is a glaring sign that they are setting the stage for a proposal.

PHOTOS: Watch Out, Meghan! Prince Harry Cozies Up To Rihanna At Barbados Concert

Harry built his children’s charity Sentebale last fall in Africa, the same place the pair are expected to visit to introduce more of his pals to his future Princess. The Royal member and the American actress will be surrounded by palace bodyguards — something taxpayers would deeply frown upon paying for if she was a mere girlfriend.

Even more interesting, the spot they intend to visit is remarkably close to the area where Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton in 2010.

PHOTOS: Prince Harry Pushes Forward With Engagement Plans To Meghan Markle

Harry and Markle will shack up in a ritzy five-star hotel in Africa for a few days, where they’ll dine over candlelit dinners, wine and chocolate.

To top it off with more speculation, Markle has been taking extra moves this year to prepare for a princess life: Going dark on her social media platforms, shutting down her lifestyle blog, possibly cutting ties with her Hollywood life, and even making drastic changes to her wardrobe as of lately.

So far, as Radar readers know, Markle has been introduced to William and Kate, alongside their children, but is still waiting to meet the Queen, which may soon take place during an informal luncheon.

The pair have been caught three times making public appearances together, most recently at Harry’s polo game in Ascot, England, where they were later seen kissing.

Do you think Harry and Markle will get engaged this year? Tell us your thoughts below!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.