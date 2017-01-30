Beat It! Paris Jackson Dumps Rocker Boyfriend Michael Snoddy

Paris Jackson’s fairytale relationship with her rocker boyfriend, Michael Snoddy, will not have a happy ending after all! An insider told RadarOnline.com exclusively that the 18-year-old daughter of late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, told Snoddy to “Beat It” last week and now, “she is done!”

As reported, the heiress to her father’s billion-dollar empire, shocked the world last week when she revealed in a tell-all interview with Rolling Stone magazine that she attempted suicide multiple times after being sexually abused at the age of 14.

After the article dropped, causing a media frenzy, Paris and Snoddy jetted off to Paris, France and – just one week ago – Snoddy posted a photo of the two of them in front of the Eiffel Tower, with a caption that read, “I love Paris! #understatement”

I ❤️ Paris! #understatement A photo posted by Michael Snoddy (@michaelsnoddy) on Jan 17, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

However, that may well be the last photo that will ever surface of the two die-hard lovers. According to the source, they split not long after that, as Paris proceeded to post strange messages on social media.

Instagram user @larafaceroli wrote on a recent Jackson post,_”remember after that thing Paris did under the Eiffel Tower. She went back to the hotel, and then she sent those Instasnaps where she was throwing the heart in the garbage. Then she posted that picture that said something like ‘the root of suffering is attachment.’ And since then, there has been no proof that they’ve been together.”

Indeed, Paris deleted all recent photos of her and Snoddy on her Instagram, leaving only one of the two on vacation in Hawaii five weeks ago! In addition, the blonde bombshell arrived back from vacation solo, braless and with no sign of Snoddy.

A source close to Jackson insisted that the couple have not split. But a Jackson family insider told Radar that there were indications that it was headed for disaster long ago.

“Michael seemed to think that he could treat Paris however he wanted and that she would stay,” the insider claimed. “Obviously, he was wrong.”

A rep for Snoddy did not immediately respond to Radar’s request for comment.

Story developing.

