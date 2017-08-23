Addicted To Love! Katy Crawls Back To Orlando

RadarOnline.com can reveal that Katy Perry‘s love-fest with ex Orlando Bloom is back on, but those close to the pop singer warn she should protect her heart!

Just one day after their romantic redo at a Los Angeles concert on Aug. 12, Bloom was caught on camera romping with a bikini-clad blonde on the beach in Malibu.

“Katy wouldn’t like that,” a friend blasted. “To go from her one night to another woman the very next day would hurt deeply and possibly send her over the edge!”

The 32-year-old “Roar” singer — who dated musician John Mayer after divorcing Brit comic Russell Brand — made headlines when she recently admitted suffering from “very low thoughts.”

Perry confessed: “I have my own addictions that I struggle with, whether that’s love or substance or things like that, and it’s up and down…even attention, I get so much attention and that can become an addiction.”

After her revelation, Perry, who dated Bloom, 40, for ten months before they split nearly ten months ago, seemed to spiral out of control.

On June 13, she was helped off the stage in the middle of singing “I Kissed a Girl” after complaining she didn’t feel well.

Two months later, she was spotted snuggling with the Pirates of the Caribbean hunk at the Ed Sheeran concert.

“Orlando said he’d come back to save Katy from her free fall and get her life back on track,” a pal told Radar.

“But no one really believes they’ll live happily ever after.”

