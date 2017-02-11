Nick Gordon Tweets About Whitney Houston And Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Deaths

In a new surprise from the late Bobbi Kristina Brown‘s former boyfriend Nick Gordon, he has tweeted about her death and that of her mother, Whitney Houston.

Can't believe it's been 5years.. I miss you. I know you and Kriss are enjoying each other up there. RIH pic.twitter.com/xPnwnPIpHl — Nick Gordon (@Nickdgordon) February 11, 2017

To mark the weekend of the Grammys, when Houston tragically died in a hotel bathtub five years ago, Gordon, 26, shared an old photo on Twitter of himself posing with the late singer and her daughter.

Gordon’s caption read, “Can’t believe it’s been 5years..I miss you. I know you and Kriss are enjoying each other up there. RIH.”

The photo showed a smiling Houston, Bobbi Kristina, and Gordon in a sepia-tinged shot.

As Radar has reported, Gordon posted a Bobbi Kristina tribute earlier this year to mark the two year anniversary of her hospitalization (she later died), causing some followers to cry foul.

“You’re the first thing I think about when I wake up and the last thing I think about before I go to sleep,” Gordon wrote alongside a photo of him kissing Bobbi Kristina. “I love & miss you RIH my angel.”

You're the first thing I think about when I wake up and the last thing I think about before I go to sleep. I love&missyou RIH my angel. pic.twitter.com/nshVPsqCbd — Nick Gordon (@Nickdgordon) January 30, 2017

Later, he reminded followers: “True love never dies.”

However, one fan responded to Gordon on the January post, “Ummmmmm……didn’t you contribute to her death??” while another added, “I guess you do think about Bobbi day and night, since you killed her.”

In response, Gordon simply told users to unfollow him if “you don’t like it.”

Houston died at age 48 of accidental drowning –with heart disease and cocaine use as contributing factors. The star’s death in the Beverly Hilton hotel bathtub in Feb. 2012 as she celebrated Grammy weekend stunned her fans around the globe.

Her mourning daughter Bobbi Kristina would suffer a similar fate nearly three years later.

On Jan. 31, 2015, Gordon and a pal found Bobbi Kristina face down in a bathtub in her Georgia home. Gordon performed CPR and she was rushed to the hospital.

Bobbi Kristina’s life couldn’t be saved, however, and she died in July 2015 while in hospice care.

The daughter of the “I Will Always Love You” singer and R & B star Bobby Brown was just 22 years old. As Radar recently reported, a Reelz TV show told the sordid secrets of both Houston and Bobbi Kristina’s deaths.

Gordon, who was raised by Houston from the age of 12, raised eyebrows when he got engaged to Bobbi in Oct. 2012. Many termed their relationship incestuous as Bobbi Kristina had previously called him her brother.

In Jan. 2014, Bobbi Kristina and Gordon announced their marriage but as her father’s attorney said, they never actually wed.

