Mel Gibson Welcomes Ninth Child At 61

Mel Gibson is a father yet again! The actor and director welcomed his ninth child, his first child with girlfriend-of-two years Rosalind Ross, late last week, his rep just confirmed.

The couple’s son, Lars Gerard, was born on Friday, Jan. 20, in Los Angeles, weighing in at just 5 lbs. 5 oz.

Gibson, 61, is already father to daughter Hannah and six other sons — Edward, Christian, William, Louis, Thomas and Milo, from his marriage to Robyn Moore, whom he divorced in 2011. Gibson also shares daughter Lucia, 7, with ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva.

Meanwhile, as Radar exclusively reported, sources say Gibson has been pushing Ross toward the altar – although she’s younger than six of his eight kids!

The disgraced actor has also been mounting a comeback, releasing his first major role in five years and his first directorial effort in a decade, Hacksaw Ridge.

He drew a standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival and a source close to the actor told Radar that Ross is the force behind his drastic turn-around.

“He’s in a much better place because of her,” said the insider.

Last month, the Braveheart star bragged toiabout having more children than fellow actor Clint Eastwood.

“I was talking to Clint the other day. I said, ‘How many kids you got?'” he joked. “He said, ‘Eight.’ So I’m beating him.”

