Morning TV Wars Explode! Matt Lauer & Megyn Kelly Battling ALREADY

Just one day into her TODAY show tenure, Megyn Kelly has already put Matt Lauer on notice! RadarOnline.com has learned that battle lines are being drawn as staffers split up into Team Megyn and Team Matt.

On Monday, NBC announced that Kelly would move to the 9 a.m. hour of TODAY, and she visited the offices at 30 Rock for the first time to mark the big news and meet the staff.

Following her visit, an insider said, staffers and producers “were given the option to move from working with Matt to join Megyn’s team.”

And the response was overwhelming!

“It was almost embarrassing!” the source claimed. “Matt had no idea how much he was disliked until he saw how many people wanted to get away from him.”

“Some producers want to move because they are excited by working with Megyn,” the insider conceded, “but it seems like most of them signed up just to get away from Matt.”

That number is only expected to increase, the insider said, after Kelly’s impressive showing in the office on Monday.

“She’s smart and wants to make friends,” the source explained. “She knows morale is low at the show and all she has to do is act a little nicer than Matt, and everyone will love her.”

Kelly – who’s known for her witty comments and fierce personality – sent TODAY show employees in a panic back in January, when it was announced she would be leaving Fox News and taking over an hour of the show. But it seems tensions are easing and NBC employees are now hoping they get to closely work with her, according to the insider.

“Megyn is in this to win it,” the source said. “Expect her to buy the entire staff pizza and cupcakes on Friday.”

“Matt won’t even know because he is out to play golf at 8:59 a.m.!” the source joked. “Almost the second he finishes filming, he is out.”

Kelly’s highly anticipated morning show is set to premiere in September.

