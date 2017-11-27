Meghan Markle’s Family Tells All On Royal Engagement AND Secret Family Drama!

Meghan Markle‘s divorced parents Tom Markle and Doria Radlan have said they’re “incredibly happy” with their daughter’s engagement to Prince Harry — but what do other family members think?

“I am extremely happy for Meghan and Harry, I wish them a blessed, happy life,” Tom’s first wife, Roslyn Markle, told Radar in an exclusive interview.

Despite sharing the same last name, Roslyn doesn’t believe she’ll receive an invitation to the royal nuptials to take place this spring.

PHOTOS: Meghan Markle’s Bikini Body REVEALED

“I wouldn’t be invited to the wedding. There’s not any reason for it,” she said. “Tom’s her father, he is going to give her away I’m sure. Doria is her mother.”

It’s no secret that Roslyn’s daughter Samantha Grant has had a few issues with the her estranged half-sister.

In recent months, Samantha slammed Meghan, 36, for not reaching out to her during her battle with MS. The 52-year-old said she was “hurt” that she hadn’t heard from her sister in nine years.

Now, Samantha’s mom Roslyn revealed the real reason for the sisters’ strained relationship.

“Meghan got sent to a private school, and daddy paid for her to go to Northwestern, so Samantha just feels cheated,” the mom explained to Radar.

Roslyn described her ex-husband Tomas as a “private person” who made his entertainment career a priority during their seven year marriage — which led to their divorce.

PHOTOS: Prince Harry Pushes Forward With Engagement Plans To Meghan Markle

“Tom has always been a very private person; nobody can even find him today. He spent his whole life in the Hollywood limelight; he just wants to be private,” Roslyn said of her lighting director ex, who worked on General Hospital and Married With Children.

“He was in the TV industry. There was long days, long nights — not conducive to family life — which eventually led to divorce.”

Meghan and Harry are slated to wed this spring. The wedding details will be revealed by the palace tomorrow.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.