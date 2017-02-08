Mariah Carey’s Boy Toy Demands Big Bucks To Continue Reality Romance

It may be Mariah’s World, but the singer’s boy toy tour dancer wants more money to be a part of it!

Bryan Tanaka has been a permanent fixture on Carey’s E! reality series, but he’s no longer satisfied getting just one payday as her dancer and so-called “creative director.”

“When Stella, Mariah’s manager, asked Bryan to be part of the show and fawn over Mariah, Bryan was happy to do so in exchange for the free publicity and the career boost,” an insider told Heat.

“But now that he’s had a taste of fame and seen how keen Mariah’s team are to maintain the right image, he’s playing hardball.”

PHOTOS: Mariah’s Meltdown! ‘Inconsolable’ Carey ‘Terrified’ To Perform Again After Lip Sync Disaster

Tanaka, noted the insider, believes he should get a raise of “between $15,000 and $25,000 per episode, with bonuses for media appearances and interviews.”

But will 46-year-old Carey pay to keep up appearances with the 33-year-old following her split with former fiancé, billionaire James Packer?

“Mariah wants to show her fans she’s happy with a hot dancer falling at her feet, but Bryan’s asking for a lot of money,” said the insider. “It’s caused some tension between them.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.