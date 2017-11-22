The Brutal Truth Behind The Manson Family Murder Of Actress Sharon Tate

Following cult leader Charles Manson’s orders, four members of the Manson family committed their most notorious and brutal crime on August 9, 1969.

In an attempt to ignite a race war, loyal Manson followers Tex Watson, Patricia Krenwinkel, Susan Atkis and Linda Kasabin showed up at the Los Angeles home of actress Sharon Tate.

Dressed in all black, the young killers approached the house where Tate, Jay Sebring, Abigail Folger, Wojciech Frykowski and Steven Parent were staying.

18-year-old Parent was driving off in his parents’ car when Watson stopped him, threatening him with a gun, later to shoot him dead inside his vehicle.

Moments later, he and the rest of the murderous clan burst inside pregnant Tate’s house and stabbed the star to death despite her pleas to let her unborn child live.

With her blood, Atkins and the other wrote the word “Pig” on the kitchen door before fleeing the crime scene.

Murder Made Me Famous: Charles Manson airs Saturday, November 25 at 8P ET/PT on REELZ.

